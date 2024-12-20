Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Lenovo Set To Launch World’s First Rollable Display Laptop at CES 2025: Here’s All Major Leaks

The Chinese tech giant is said to be unveiling the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, a step into the future for laptops.

Lenovo Set To Launch World’s First Rollable Display Laptop at CES 2025: Here’s All Major Leaks

Lenovo is said to be planning the first retail laptop with a rollable display, scheduled to debut at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, scheduled from January 7 in Las Vegas.

Major Leak

As per a leak from well-known tipster Evan Blass, the Chinese tech giant is said to be unveiling the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, a step into the future for laptops.

Blass shared images of the device on Substack, revealing a design largely inspired by Lenovo’s rollable laptop concept, first teased in 2022 and showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

The laptop features a vertically expandable screen that increases its size from a standard display to a 15.3-inch panel. This is achieved through a motorized mechanism, which takes about 10 seconds to fully extend.

The leaked images indicate that the rollable display can be used to enhance multitasking by splitting the screen and using both halves simultaneously.

For example, users could have videos playing on the top part of the display while working on their documents on the lower half. In addition, it is said to have AI features and come equipped with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key to help its users in productivity.

While the leak did not provide any specifics for hardware, it is still uncertain at this point whether ThinkBook Plus will appeal to serious power users or primarily cater for entertainment enthusiasts. Another point in time to watch will be durability because that was one of the concerns over the rollable display in concept.

Lenovo’s rollable display technology is part of the company’s broader vision to revolutionize multitasking and mobility. Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, said during the Lenovo Tech World conference in 2022, “Rollable laptops will bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level.

The ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available for retail after its CES 2025 unveiling.

