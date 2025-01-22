Quick Commerce Revolution: Laptops Now Delivered In 10 Minutes

PC makers like HP, Acer, and Asus are embracing the quick commerce trend by offering laptops for delivery in as little as 10 minutes. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, known for rapid delivery of groceries and essentials, are now expanding their reach to high-value electronics.

In a major shift, top PC makers like HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus are jumping on the quick commerce trend, bringing laptops and other high-value electronics to platforms known for lightning-fast delivery. After revolutionizing the delivery of groceries, daily essentials, and smartphones, quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are now offering laptops as part of their growing product range.

The Rise of Laptops in Quick Commerce

Over the last month, some of India’s biggest PC brands have teamed up with quick commerce platforms to expand their reach. HP, the market leader, recently announced a partnership with Blinkit, where it offers laptops, monitors, printers, and accessories. According to Vineet Gehani, Senior Director at HP India, the early response has been promising, and they are exploring this new channel with a phased approach to understand consumer behavior better.

Similarly, Acer has started listing a limited selection of laptops on platforms like Flipkart Minutes and Zepto in select cities. Acer is also in talks with Blinkit and other platforms to broaden its presence and include more products, including tablets and accessories. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, sees quick commerce as a long-term growth channel, especially as these platforms solve the challenges of inventory management and last-mile delivery for high-ticket items like laptops.

Quick Commerce: A New Growth Channel for Electronics

Quick commerce isn’t just about delivering food and daily necessities anymore. Laptops and smartphones, due to their higher price points, increase the average order value (AOV) on these platforms, improving margins. Blinkit recently expanded its smartphone category through partnerships with Xiaomi and Nokia, signaling that high-value electronics are becoming a key part of its offering.

While HP and Acer are already on board, other brands like Asus and Lenovo are cautiously testing the waters. Asus has partnered with Zepto to offer accessories such as keyboards and mice in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Arnold Su, Vice President at Asus, emphasized that quick commerce platforms offer an opportunity to reach customers who are looking for more than just daily groceries. Lenovo has listed accessories on Blinkit and is seeing growing sales of higher-priced items, such as its Lenovo Tab M11.

Why Quick Commerce is the Future for PC Makers

India’s PC market saw significant growth in Q3 of 2024, with shipments hitting a record 4.49 million units. As the market for personal computers grows, so does the $5.5 billion quick commerce sector, which many PC manufacturers now see as an essential part of their distribution strategy.

Asus’s Su believes that quick commerce offers a new avenue to reach consumers more quickly than traditional e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. While quick commerce may not replace these larger players, it complements them by providing faster deliveries for consumers who need products urgently.

Early Days for Laptops in Quick Commerce

While the potential for laptops in quick commerce is clear, it’s still early days. Industry analysts expect laptop sales on these platforms to remain modest, likely accounting for just 2-3% of total quick commerce sales in the medium term. However, the growth potential is significant, and PC makers are optimistic about the future.

“It will depend on how quickly these platforms can offer a broader selection and continue to deliver within 10 to 30 minutes,” said Sudhir Goel of Acer.

The Road Ahead for Quick Commerce and PCs

For now, quick commerce platforms are still experimenting with high-value electronics like laptops. It remains to be seen if these products will become a mainstream offering, but the interest from top PC manufacturers signals the growing importance of this new distribution channel.

As the quick commerce sector matures, expect more PC makers to list their products, offering consumers a faster and more convenient way to buy electron.

