Realme 14 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced: Top Features, Price, And More Revealed!

Realme is set to launch its much-anticipated Realme 14 Pro series in India on January 16, introducing two smartphones: the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. This series will feature an array of stunning specifications, including Quad Curved displays, powerful processors, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, taking the smartphone experience to a new level.

The Realme 14 Pro series will be available in four striking color variants: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple, and Jaipur Pink. The latter two colors are exclusive to the Indian market, adding a touch of uniqueness to the launch. The Pearl White variant comes with an exciting color-changing technology that will allow the phone to change its color when immersed in water below 16 degrees Celsius, making it an innovative option for users seeking something extraordinary.

Display and Camera Features

In terms of specifications, the Realme 14 Pro series boasts a Quad Curved display with a 1.5K resolution and 3840Hz PWM dimming, providing an immersive visual experience. The slim bezels at just 1.6mm further enhance the sleek design. Another remarkable feature is the world’s first triple flash with the cameras, which promises excellent low-light performance and enhanced photography capabilities.

Powerhouse Performance with Cutting-Edge Processors

The Realme 14 Pro series will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which has already been confirmed. However, leaks suggest that the standard Realme 14 Pro variant will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, while the Pro+ variant will come with the Snapdragon chipset, making it a more premium option. Both devices are equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Water and Dust Resistance

The phones will also feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making them highly resistant to water and dust, which is ideal for people looking for a durable device. The Realme 14 Pro series will be available for purchase on Realme’s official website and Flipkart, offering users convenient options to grab these new devices.

The previous model, Realme 13 Pro, was launched in June with prices starting at ₹26,999 for the regular variant and ₹32,999 for the Pro+ model. With the addition of features like the IP68 rating and the Quad Curved display, we can expect the Realme 14 Pro series to be priced slightly higher, offering exceptional value for money considering its top-tier specifications.

Stay tuned for the launch event on January 16 at 12pm, as Realme is expected to revolutionize the smartphone market once again with this stunning new series.

