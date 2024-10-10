Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Regulatory Measures May Complicate Google’s AI Advancements

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is considering significant measures to disrupt Google's dominance in online search, which could potentially impact the company's profitability and hinder its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisement
Regulatory Measures May Complicate Google’s AI Advancements

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is considering significant measures to disrupt Google’s dominance in online search, which could potentially impact the company’s profitability and hinder its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Analysts suggest that any legal resolution may take years to finalize.

Proposed Divestitures and Regulations

On Tuesday, the DOJ announced it might urge a court to require Google to divest key components of its business, including the Chrome browser and the Android operating system. These actions are part of a broader strategy to address what prosecutors describe as an illegal monopoly in search services.

Among other potential remedies, the DOJ is evaluating the possibility of restricting Google from collecting sensitive user data, mandating that it share search results and indexes with competitors, allowing websites to opt out of their content being used for AI training, and requiring Google to report to a “court-appointed technical committee.”

Market Reaction and Investor Concerns

Following the DOJ’s announcement, shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, dropped 1.5% to $161.86. Investors have reacted cautiously amid ongoing antitrust challenges, including a recent ruling demanding Google to open its app store.

Implications for Google’s Business Model

Gil Luria, a senior software analyst, commented, “The DOJ has reverse engineered Google’s formula for success and is intent on dismantling it.” He emphasized that the proposed remedies could either compel Google to share its data or cease data collection altogether, which might bolster competitors and foster new market entrants.

Challenges in the AI Landscape

With rising competition from AI-driven startups such as OpenAI and search engine alternatives like Perplexity, analysts express concern that the proposed regulations could further complicate Google’s business operations. Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik noted, “The last thing Google needs right now in the broader AI battle is having to fight with one hand tied behind their backs by regulators.”

Potential Beneficiaries of Regulatory Changes

Should the proposed remedies take effect, competitors like DuckDuckGo, Microsoft Bing, Meta Platforms, and Amazon could stand to gain from a more level playing field. Kamyl Bazbaz of DuckDuckGo stated, “It will require a range of behavioral and structural remedies to free the market.”

Legal Hurdles Ahead

Despite the DOJ’s ambitious proposals, some industry observers are skeptical about their feasibility. Adam Kovacevich, CEO of a tech industry trade group, remarked, “The DOJ is throwing remedy spaghetti at the wall. It might score some headlines, but it’s a legal non-starter.” He noted that broad remedies often struggle to withstand judicial scrutiny.

Investment director Russ Mould added that the potential for a forced breakup of Google has been anticipated, indicating that investors remain doubtful about such outcomes.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: X Returns To Brazil: Musk’s Platform Resumes Operations After Judicial Compliance

Filed under

AI Google U.S. Department of Justice

Also Read

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Harry Brook Creates History Becoming Sixth English Batsman To Score Triple Ton

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox