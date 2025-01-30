Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra VS S24 Ultra: Is The Upgrade Worth Considering?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers enhanced performance and a new design. Is it worth upgrading from the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra VS S24 Ultra: Is The Upgrade Worth Considering?


At the first Unpacked event of 2025, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This new flagship is among the most expensive and expansive Android smartphones of the year. With its revamped design and improved ultra-wide-angle lens, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is poised to become another best-seller in Samsung’s lineup. However, if you already own the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is it worth upgrading to the all-new Galaxy S25 Ultra? Let’s explore the differences to help you decide.

Design and Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was known for its rectangular display and curved frame, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra adopts a new design language with flat frames and a flat display with rounded corners. The S25 Ultra features upgraded Gorilla Glass Armor 2, replacing the anti-reflective Gorilla Glass Armor of its predecessor. The display size has also been increased to a 6.9-inch QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, slightly larger than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and despite this, the S25 Ultra is 15 grams lighter.

Performance

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, boasting 37% more CPU performance, 30% more graphics capabilities, and a 40% faster NPU. While the memory and storage options remain the same with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB variants, the new Snapdragon chip ensures a snappier, faster, and more efficient device for multitasking and gaming.

S-Pen Functionality

One notable change is the new S-Pen that accompanies the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It loses Bluetooth capabilities, which affects features like air actions and the ability to use the S-Pen as a camera trigger button. However, the new S-Pen is reportedly better for taking notes, thanks to its finer tip. Users who heavily rely on the advanced functionalities of the S-Pen might prefer sticking with the S24 Ultra.

Camera Upgrades

The Galaxy S25 Ultra retains most of the S24 Ultra’s quad-camera setup with one significant change: the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor has been replaced by a higher-resolution 50 MP sensor. The rest of the cameras remain the same with a 200 MP main camera, 10 MP 3x telephoto lens, 50 MP 6x telephoto lens, and the new 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Improved software optimization ensures that the Galaxy S25 Ultra captures slightly better photos and videos.

Software and Updates

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with OneUI 7 based on Android 15, featuring new AI experiences. It will receive seven major Android OS upgrades. Most of these features, including an upgraded Gemini assistant, personalized briefing, improved circle-to-search functionality, and an audio eraser, will roll out to the Galaxy S24 Ultra by late February or early March through the OneUI 7 update. If you want to be among the first to experience these new capabilities, you may want to upgrade to the latest device.

Battery and Charging

Samsung has not made any changes to the battery or fast charging capabilities, which remain at a 5,000 mAh capacity with up to 45W fast charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra does support Qi2 wireless charging, requiring an external case with a magnetic ring, similar to the OnePlus 13. Unfortunately, the wireless charging speed remains capped at 15W.

The S25 Ultra offers improved performance, a larger and lighter design, better camera capabilities, and the latest software features. However, if you are satisfied with the S24 Ultra’s features and do not need the new improvements, sticking with your current device might be the best choice.

Galaxy S25 Ultra S24 Ultra samsung tech

