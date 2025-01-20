Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked 2025 Event – How To Watch In India, USA, Dubai & What’s Coming

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event this week. Tune in LIVE from India, the USA, or Dubai to witness major upgrades in design, performance, and camera features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked 2025 Event – How To Watch In India, USA, Dubai & What’s Coming

The most-awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is to be launched in the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. This flagship promises that it is going to be a milestone in terms of design, performance, and camera features as one of the most innovative smartphones to grace the stores this year. It will take place on January 22, 2025.

It will stream live across all major platforms where viewers from India, the USA, and Dubai can watch in real-time what will be one exciting launch for many. Let’s get the ball rolling. Here’s all you want to know about the event and the Samsung innovation:

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Event Time And Streaming Information

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set for January 22, 2025, with the live stream starting at different times based on your location:

  • India: 11:30 PM IST
  • USA: 1:00 PM EST
  • Dubai: 10:00 PM local time

The event will be live-streamed on the official Samsung website, YouTube, and other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Viewers all over the globe can tune in to witness not only the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra but also that of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models.

How To Watch The Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Live

To catch the live launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, fans can visit Samsung’s official channels for the live stream. The company usually broadcasts the event to be available on multiple social media platforms, which could allow accessibility for users globally. This is the case because it allows fans to catch the show streaming live on YouTube or others popular platforms such as X and Facebook.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be one of the slimmest Ultra models Samsung has ever made. It will come with a sleek flat-frame design and an amazing 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it an ultra-smooth viewing experience.

Internally, the device is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which promises lightning-fast performance and enhanced energy efficiency. This cutting-edge chipset will likely push the boundaries of mobile computing, making the S25 Ultra a powerhouse in terms of speed and multitasking.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be one of the best quad-camera setups in photography. It will come with a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto lens with variable zoom. Samsung’s signature 100x Space Zoom feature will also return, making sure that the device remains a favorite among mobile photography enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Expectations

Samsung has not made public the price, but their industry analysts have gone ahead to predict that it is going to be a high-end price tag on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In India, it may rake in around Rs 1,35,000, while in the USA, it will more than likely commence at $1,300. For consumers in Dubai, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may start at AED 3,799.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the flagship device of 2025, and therefore, it should be expected to bring about revolutionary innovations that would make it unique in a crowded smartphone market. Whether it’s photography, performance, or design, the S25 Ultra is likely to be the go-to device for tech enthusiasts worldwide.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Government To Set Up A 16-Member Group To Create Its AI Framework

Filed under

Samsung Galaxy S25

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

World Economic Forum 2025 : List Of Key Attendees At 2025 WEF

World Economic Forum 2025 : List Of Key Attendees At 2025 WEF

Why Did Chris Martin Apologise To Indian Audiences During Coldplay’s Concert In Mumbai?

Why Did Chris Martin Apologise To Indian Audiences During Coldplay’s Concert In Mumbai?

The Ongoing Search For Austin Tice: A Journalist In A War Zone

The Ongoing Search For Austin Tice: A Journalist In A War Zone

Will Sanjoy Roy Face Death Penalty? Kolkata Court To Announce Sentence For Doctor’s Rape And Murder

Will Sanjoy Roy Face Death Penalty? Kolkata Court To Announce Sentence For Doctor’s Rape And...

Who Is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife? Olympic Gold Medalist’s Better Half Plays This Sport, Know All About Her Education And Career

Who Is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife? Olympic Gold Medalist’s Better Half Plays This Sport, Know All...

Entertainment

Why Did Chris Martin Apologise To Indian Audiences During Coldplay’s Concert In Mumbai?

Why Did Chris Martin Apologise To Indian Audiences During Coldplay’s Concert In Mumbai?

Who Is Romaisa Khan? Pakistani Actress Calls Out Karan Veer Mehra In The Most Unusual Manner Post His Bigg Boss 18 Win

Who Is Romaisa Khan? Pakistani Actress Calls Out Karan Veer Mehra In The Most Unusual

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The Actor

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox