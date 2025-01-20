Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event this week. Tune in LIVE from India, the USA, or Dubai to witness major upgrades in design, performance, and camera features.

The most-awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is to be launched in the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. This flagship promises that it is going to be a milestone in terms of design, performance, and camera features as one of the most innovative smartphones to grace the stores this year. It will take place on January 22, 2025.

It will stream live across all major platforms where viewers from India, the USA, and Dubai can watch in real-time what will be one exciting launch for many. Let’s get the ball rolling. Here’s all you want to know about the event and the Samsung innovation:

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Event Time And Streaming Information

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set for January 22, 2025, with the live stream starting at different times based on your location:

India: 11:30 PM IST

USA: 1:00 PM EST

Dubai: 10:00 PM local time

The event will be live-streamed on the official Samsung website, YouTube, and other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Viewers all over the globe can tune in to witness not only the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra but also that of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models.

How To Watch The Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Live

To catch the live launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, fans can visit Samsung’s official channels for the live stream. The company usually broadcasts the event to be available on multiple social media platforms, which could allow accessibility for users globally. This is the case because it allows fans to catch the show streaming live on YouTube or others popular platforms such as X and Facebook.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be one of the slimmest Ultra models Samsung has ever made. It will come with a sleek flat-frame design and an amazing 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it an ultra-smooth viewing experience.

Internally, the device is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which promises lightning-fast performance and enhanced energy efficiency. This cutting-edge chipset will likely push the boundaries of mobile computing, making the S25 Ultra a powerhouse in terms of speed and multitasking.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be one of the best quad-camera setups in photography. It will come with a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto lens with variable zoom. Samsung’s signature 100x Space Zoom feature will also return, making sure that the device remains a favorite among mobile photography enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Expectations

Samsung has not made public the price, but their industry analysts have gone ahead to predict that it is going to be a high-end price tag on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In India, it may rake in around Rs 1,35,000, while in the USA, it will more than likely commence at $1,300. For consumers in Dubai, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may start at AED 3,799.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the flagship device of 2025, and therefore, it should be expected to bring about revolutionary innovations that would make it unique in a crowded smartphone market. Whether it’s photography, performance, or design, the S25 Ultra is likely to be the go-to device for tech enthusiasts worldwide.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Government To Set Up A 16-Member Group To Create Its AI Framework