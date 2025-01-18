Maharashtra Government To Set Up A 16-Member Group To Create Its AI Framework

Maharashtra will become the first state in India to launch a dedicated AI policy, driving innovation and growth while ensuring cybersecurity.

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) by forming a 16-member committee to draft the state’s first AI policy. The announcement, made by Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday, positions Maharashtra as the first Indian state to introduce a dedicated AI policy.

Chaired by the director of the Directorate of Information Technology, Mumbai, the committee will submit recommendations for the Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025. Shelar highlighted that the policy will align with the India AI Mission Policy launched earlier this year while integrating Maharashtra’s entrepreneurial spirit to enhance the Central government’s AI initiatives.

“Maharashtra’s AI Policy will complement the India AI Mission, accelerating innovation and driving economic growth through AI-driven industrial development,” Shelar stated.

The India AI Mission, launched in March, aims to advance the nation’s AI capabilities with initiatives such as the IndiaAI Datasets Platform, innovation centers, skill development programs, and startup funding. Maharashtra plans to build on these foundations to further empower industries, educational institutions, and citizens.

Additionally, Shelar announced the Maharashtra Cyber Security Policy 2025, which will establish a comprehensive cybersecurity framework to protect digital services, government infrastructure, and private sector IT systems from cybercrime. The state already offers over 800 online government services, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity measures.

By creating a pioneering AI policy and focusing on cybersecurity, Maharashtra aims to position itself as a leader in technological advancement and innovation.

