Former TikTok Users Join RedNote, Fostering Interactions With Chinese Users

As TikTok faces an uncertain future in the U.S. following a federal ban, millions of American users are scrambling for alternatives. Enter Xiaohongshu—known stateside as RedNote—a Chinese app now at the heart of an extraordinary cultural exchange. Surging to the top of Apple’s U.S. App Store on January 14, RedNote has become a digital refuge for “TikTok refugees,” offering a rare platform for Americans and Chinese users to connect.

Unlike TikTok, which separates its Chinese and international communities, RedNote unites users on a single platform, allowing meaningful interactions to unfold. In live chats like “TikTok Refugees,” over 50,000 Americans and Chinese exchanged views, advice, and even humor. While American users pledged to be “good guests,” Chinese users cautiously requested, “Please don’t bring politics here; let’s just have fun.”

This cautious optimism hasn’t stopped the flood of conversations. From English homework assistance to lighthearted “cat tax” exchanges—where Chinese users jokingly demanded photos of American pets—RedNote has become a space for cultural exchange. A Chinese user noted, “It feels like so much has changed in an instant. Ordinary people from our two countries have never really connected like this.”

Discussions also delved into food, unemployment, and even subtle questions about Chinese laws, though the latter often met gentle resistance. The app’s algorithm, focused on user interests rather than followers, has also been praised for enhancing content quality.

As China maintains strict control over the internet, questions linger about RedNote’s future as a free space for open interaction. Yet for now, the app is thriving, giving ordinary users from two vastly different nations a fleeting yet invaluable opportunity for understanding and camaraderie.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Prices Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch On January 22