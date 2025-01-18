Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Chinese Company Asks Employee To Return 6 Million Yuan Lottery Winnings, Know Why

A Chinese employee who won over 6 million yuan (approximately Rs 7 crore) in a lottery at his company's year-end party was asked to return the prize.

Chinese Company Asks Employee To Return 6 Million Yuan Lottery Winnings, Know Why

In an unusual turn of events, a Chinese employee who won over 6 million yuan (approximately Rs 7 crore) in a lottery at his company’s year-end party was asked to return the prize. The incident, which took place at a company in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, has captured widespread attention.

The company organized its annual festive party in 2019 and distributed over 500 lottery tickets to employees in a bid to foster a lively atmosphere. The surprise occurred when one of the employees won the grand prize of 6 million yuan, but the joy quickly turned to controversy.

The company, instead of celebrating the win, requested the winner to return the prize money, arguing that the significant amount should be shared equally among all the attendees. This request was met with strong resistance from the winner, leading to an escalating dispute.

Employees were quick to share the news on social media, with many joking about the situation. One employee remarked, “Come join our company, six million lottery wins are just a regular perk!” Others noted the excitement, calling it “probably the closest I’ll ever get to such a huge prize.”

However, the atmosphere shifted when the company demanded that the employee return the prize, triggering a confrontation that eventually required intervention from local authorities. The matter was brought to a police station in Yinzhou district, where officials confirmed that it was classified as a civil dispute. Police suggested that the issue be resolved through legal means.

The situation took a more intriguing turn when it was revealed that the lottery draw had taken place two days before the tickets were actually distributed to employees. It was further disclosed that the company’s finance department had been instructed to ensure that no winning tickets were handed out. However, due to a lapse, the winning ticket inadvertently reached the employee, setting the stage for the ensuing dispute.

Also Read: China Strengthens Belt and Road Ties with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Eyes Deeper Regional Influence

 

Chinese Company Return 6 Million Lottery Win

