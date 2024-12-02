Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for its first-ever sub-4 metre compact SUV, the Kylaq, starting today, December 2. Priced competitively at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant, the Kylaq is poised to shake up the compact SUV market. The complete pricing details will be unveiled alongside the bookings. Building on its […]

Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for its first-ever sub-4 metre compact SUV, the Kylaq, starting today, December 2. Priced competitively at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant, the Kylaq is poised to shake up the compact SUV market. The complete pricing details will be unveiled alongside the bookings.

Building on its India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kylaq is Skoda’s third locally developed model after the Kushaq and Slavia. The model targets one of the most competitive SUV segments, taking on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Compact Design Meets Powerful Performance

The Kylaq measures 3,995mm in length, 1,783mm in width, and 1,619mm in height, making it 230mm shorter than the Kushaq but equally robust. It features a wheelbase of 2,566mm, 85mm shorter than the Kushaq, and a ground clearance of 189mm, ensuring easy maneuverability in urban settings.

Under the hood, the Kylaq packs a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, producing 115bhp and 178Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, offering a top speed of 188kmph. The SUV boasts an impressive acceleration of 0-100kmph in just 10.5 seconds with its manual transmission.

Bold Styling and Spacious Interiors

Skoda has implemented its Modern Solid design language for the Kylaq, first seen in the Skoda Elroq. The SUV features a striking exterior with 3D ribbed glossy black grilles, LED DRLs integrated with black grille elements, a bold lower spoiler, and aluminum accents. Despite its compact size, the Kylaq leads the segment with a 446-litre boot capacity, providing ample storage.

Inside, the Kylaq mirrors the Kushaq’s layout, offering a premium yet practical feel. Features include:

10.1-inch central infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

8-inch digital instrument panel for real-time driving updates.

Segment-first six-way electric, ventilated driver and front passenger seats.

A single-pane sunroof, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, and a cooled glove box.

Options for leatherette seats and single or dual-tone interior designs.

Safety at the Core

The Kylaq comes equipped with more than 25 active and passive safety features, raising the bar in the compact SUV segment. Key safety highlights include:

Six airbags.

Traction and stability control.

ABS with EBD.

Multi-collision braking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rollover protection.

Advanced features like motor slip regulation and electronic differential lock.

Tech-Savvy Features and Variants

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the Kylaq’s steering-mounted paddle shifters (automatic variants), cruise control, and touch-based climate controls. A wide range of variants offers flexibility to buyers with diverse needs, ensuring the Kylaq appeals to both first-time and seasoned SUV owners.

With bookings now open, the Kylaq enters a competitive segment brimming with established players. Its powerful engine, advanced features, and strong safety focus promise to make it a strong contender in the compact SUV space.

