Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for its first-ever sub-4 metre compact SUV, the Kylaq, starting today, December 2. Priced competitively at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant, the Kylaq is poised to shake up the compact SUV market. The complete pricing details will be unveiled alongside the bookings. Building on its […]

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for its first-ever sub-4 metre compact SUV, the Kylaq, starting today, December 2. Priced competitively at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant, the Kylaq is poised to shake up the compact SUV market. The complete pricing details will be unveiled alongside the bookings.

Building on its India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kylaq is Skoda’s third locally developed model after the Kushaq and Slavia. The model targets one of the most competitive SUV segments, taking on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Compact Design Meets Powerful Performance

The Kylaq measures 3,995mm in length, 1,783mm in width, and 1,619mm in height, making it 230mm shorter than the Kushaq but equally robust. It features a wheelbase of 2,566mm, 85mm shorter than the Kushaq, and a ground clearance of 189mm, ensuring easy maneuverability in urban settings.

Under the hood, the Kylaq packs a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, producing 115bhp and 178Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, offering a top speed of 188kmph. The SUV boasts an impressive acceleration of 0-100kmph in just 10.5 seconds with its manual transmission.

Bold Styling and Spacious Interiors

Skoda has implemented its Modern Solid design language for the Kylaq, first seen in the Skoda Elroq. The SUV features a striking exterior with 3D ribbed glossy black grilles, LED DRLs integrated with black grille elements, a bold lower spoiler, and aluminum accents. Despite its compact size, the Kylaq leads the segment with a 446-litre boot capacity, providing ample storage.

Inside, the Kylaq mirrors the Kushaq’s layout, offering a premium yet practical feel. Features include:

  • 10.1-inch central infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • 8-inch digital instrument panel for real-time driving updates.
  • Segment-first six-way electric, ventilated driver and front passenger seats.
  • A single-pane sunroof, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, and a cooled glove box.
  • Options for leatherette seats and single or dual-tone interior designs.

Safety at the Core

The Kylaq comes equipped with more than 25 active and passive safety features, raising the bar in the compact SUV segment. Key safety highlights include:

  • Six airbags.
  • Traction and stability control.
  • ABS with EBD.
  • Multi-collision braking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rollover protection.
  • Advanced features like motor slip regulation and electronic differential lock.

Tech-Savvy Features and Variants

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the Kylaq’s steering-mounted paddle shifters (automatic variants), cruise control, and touch-based climate controls. A wide range of variants offers flexibility to buyers with diverse needs, ensuring the Kylaq appeals to both first-time and seasoned SUV owners.

With bookings now open, the Kylaq enters a competitive segment brimming with established players. Its powerful engine, advanced features, and strong safety focus promise to make it a strong contender in the compact SUV space.

ALSO READ: Top Smartphones To Launch In December 2024: iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Vivo X200 Series & More!

Filed under

Compact SUV Segment Kylaq booking open Kylaq engine specs Kylaq features Kylaq vs Brezza Skoda Kylaq interior Skoda Kylaq launch Skoda Kylaq price sub-4 metre SUV India

Advertisement

Also Read

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly...

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Notorious Presidential Pardons Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s Controversial Acts for Family Members

Notorious Presidential Pardons Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s Controversial Acts for Family Members

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox