As the artificial intelligence industry continues to evolve, 2025 will be a pivotal year for tech companies grappling with tough legal questions surrounding AI and copyright. Courts are set to hear arguments regarding whether tech giants like OpenAI, Meta, and others have made fair use of copyrighted content to train AI systems. Plaintiffs, including authors, news outlets, musicians, and visual artists, accuse these companies of using their work without permission or payment. The outcomes of these cases could have a profound impact on the future of AI development and copyright law.

Legal Battles Set to Shape AI’s Future

In 2024, lawsuits brought by content creators will test the limits of fair use in AI. These cases will focus on whether AI companies have violated copyright laws by using copyrighted materials to train AI models like chatbots and content generators. The legal battle could determine whether tech companies are allowed to continue using copyrighted works without compensating the creators.

Fair Use: The Key Legal Question

One of the central questions in these cases is whether AI companies’ use of copyrighted material for training AI models constitutes “fair use.” Tech companies argue that their AI systems analyze copyrighted content to create transformative and new works. However, copyright holders counter that this use threatens their livelihoods by allowing companies to generate competing content without permission or payment.

Tech giants such as OpenAI, Meta, and Andreessen Horowitz warn that paying copyright owners for their content could stifle innovation and cripple the US AI industry. In response, some content owners have started licensing their works to tech companies, including Reddit, News Corp, and the Financial Times. Reuters also reached a licensing agreement with Meta in October. However, many major copyright holders, such as music labels, the New York Times, and bestselling authors, continue to pursue or initiate lawsuits.

If the courts rule in favor of the tech companies, it could mean AI companies would be free from copyright liability in the US. However, the legal process is likely to take years, with multiple appeals and varying court rulings across jurisdictions. Some early indications of how the courts may approach the issue can be seen in ongoing cases, such as those between Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence, and music publishers and Anthropic.

Early Indicators: Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence

In a case between Thomson Reuters and Ross Intelligence, the court must decide if Ross misused copyrighted material from Reuters’ Westlaw legal research platform to train its AI-powered search engine. Ross has argued its use of the material falls under fair use. A ruling in this case could set an important precedent for other fair use cases in AI.

Music Publishers and Anthropic: Another Key Case

Another important case involves music publishers suing Anthropic over the use of song lyrics to train its chatbot, Claude. US District Judge Jacqueline Corley is considering whether this constitutes fair use. The outcome of this case could further clarify how courts approach fair use in AI content generation.

Recent Court Rulings: OpenAI and News Outlets

In November, US District Judge Colleen McMahon dismissed a case brought by news outlets Raw Story and AlterNet against OpenAI, ruling that they failed to prove harm from OpenAI’s alleged copyright violations. While the case differed from others by accusing OpenAI of removing copyright management information, it highlights that many lawsuits could be dismissed if plaintiffs cannot demonstrate tangible harm from AI training.