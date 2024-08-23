WhatsApp is set to roll out a new privacy feature designed to give users more control over their interactions and protect their phone numbers. The upcoming feature, known as ‘Username and PIN,’ will allow users to replace their phone numbers with a unique username, adding an extra layer of privacy.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will be included in a future update and is already available in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.18.2. With this feature, users can opt to use a username instead of their phone number for new interactions, keeping their phone numbers private.

Key Features:

Username Option: Users can choose a unique and memorable username that will be displayed instead of their phone number. This provides greater privacy by concealing the phone number from new contacts.

PIN Code Support: WhatsApp is also developing an optional PIN code feature. Users can set a four-digit PIN that they share only with selected contacts. This PIN will be required to initiate a conversation with the user, adding an extra layer of security.

What to Expect:

Enhanced Privacy: By using a username, new contacts will not see your phone number, offering improved privacy.

Control Over Communication: The optional PIN code adds an additional barrier, allowing users to control who can reach them. Only those with the PIN will be able to connect with you initially.

Potential Drawbacks:

Existing Contacts: Users who already have your phone number can still message you, even if the PIN feature is activated. However, the username will be used for any new interactions.

The ‘Username and PIN’ feature aims to provide users with greater flexibility and control over their privacy on WhatsApp. While it is an optional addition, it offers a significant upgrade in how users manage their contact information and interactions on the platform. Keep an eye out for this feature in future updates to enhance your WhatsApp privacy settings.

