According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 18 Pro, expected in September 2026, might introduce a variable aperture for its main camera. Kuo, known for his accurate Apple predictions, suggests this feature could enhance the iPhone’s photographic capabilities.

What Is Variable Aperture Technology?

Variable aperture allows a camera to adjust the size of its lens opening to control the amount of light entering the sensor.

Wider Apertures: Ideal for low-light scenarios and creating a shallow depth of field, resulting in naturally blurred backgrounds and foregrounds.

Narrower Apertures: Ensures more of the scene is in focus, but allows less light into the sensor.

While not a groundbreaking innovation, variable aperture technology has already been used in some Android smartphones. For instance:

Samsung introduced it with the Galaxy S9 and S10.

Huawei’s Mate 50 Pro enhanced the feature by offering multiple aperture settings.

Xiaomi’s 14 Ultra further refined the system, offering aperture control from f/1.42 to f/4.0.

This technology is particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts, though it remains a niche feature, making its presence on a Pro iPhone logical.

What to Expect from the iPhone 18 Pro

Kuo’s report, supported by BE Semiconductor insights, highlights that the iPhone 18 Pro will likely debut this feature. While earlier rumors hinted at variable aperture coming with the iPhone 17 Pro, the timeline now points to 2026. BE Semiconductor is expected to provide the equipment for the aperture blade system.

Despite this, variable aperture remains an uncommon addition, and there is some skepticism about whether Apple will implement it soon.

Although this feature was previously rumored for the iPhone 17 models, it now appears that Apple plans to introduce it with the iPhone 18 Pro, anticipated to launch in September 2026.

Is Variable Aperture Necessary for the iPhone Pro?

Adding variable aperture to the iPhone Pro lineup would undoubtedly generate excitement, especially if paired with innovative software to leverage its potential. However, other aspects of the iPhone’s camera system may deserve more attention:

Light Reflections: iPhones have long struggled with reflections when direct light hits the camera, often ruining photos and videos.

Zoom Improvements: While optical zoom quality is decent, Apple could significantly improve its performance at higher zoom levels beyond the hardware’s current capabilities.

If Apple introduces variable aperture, it could be a valuable addition, but resolving existing camera challenges might resonate more with users.