Which BMW Adventure Bike Suits You Best: F 900 GS vs. F 900 GS Adventure? Discover The Prices Here!

Monday, September 16, 2024
As BMW Motorrad India rolls out these new models, they are expected to attract adventure enthusiasts looking for a mix of power, innovation, and reliability.

BMW Motorrad India has recently introduced its latest adventure motorcycles, the F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure. With prices starting at ₹13.75 lakh for the F 900 GS and ₹14.75 lakh for the F 900 GS Adventure (both ex-showroom), these new models are set to replace the older F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure, which have been in the Indian market for a few years.

How Do the New BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure Compare to Their Predecessors?

The new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure come with several upgrades over their predecessors. The key change is the introduction of a new 895 cc parallel-twin engine, which significantly boosts performance. This engine delivers 105 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, a notable increase of 10 horsepower and 1 Nm of torque compared to the F 850 GS models. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that features a bi-directional quick-shifter, enhancing riding ease and performance.

What Are the Key Differences Between the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure?

One of the most noticeable differences between the two models is their fuel tank capacities. The F 900 GS is equipped with a 14.5-litre tank, while the F 900 GS Adventure boasts a larger 23-litre tank, catering to longer rides. In terms of design and build, the F 900 GS Adventure features more substantial bodywork and road-biased tyres, making it better suited for extensive touring. This model weighs 246 kg, compared to the lighter F 900 GS at 219 kg, which is leaner and designed with off-road use in mind.

What Features Do the New BMW Adventure Bikes Offer?

Both the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure come packed with advanced features, including ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, multiple riding modes, and a 6.5-inch TFT display. A unique design choice is the F 900 GS’s headlight, which is borrowed from the G 310 R, highlighting a design continuity within BMW’s motorcycle lineup. The motorcycles are equipped with 43 mm Showa USD forks with 230 mm of travel and a monoshock rear suspension with 215 mm of travel. The F 900 GS features a fully adjustable USD fork and monoshock, while the Adventure model includes electronically adjustable suspension, emphasizing its touring capabilities.

How Do the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure Stack Up Against Competitors?

The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure are positioned to compete with several notable models in the adventure touring segment. These include the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally, Honda XL750 Transalp, Ducati DesertX, and Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE. Each competitor offers unique features, but BMW’s new offerings aim to blend performance with advanced technology to cater to a diverse range of adventure riders.

As BMW Motorrad India rolls out these new models, they are expected to attract adventure enthusiasts looking for a mix of power, innovation, and reliability. With the enhancements made to both the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure, these motorcycles are set to be strong contenders in the adventure touring market.

