Thursday, December 31, 2025
Why Infosys Asked Mysuru Employees To Work From Home ?

On December 31, Infosys Mysuru implemented a work-from-home policy after a leopard was spotted on the campus. Employees were advised to stay home for the day as the company collaborated with local wildlife authorities to ensure safety.

Why Infosys Asked Mysuru Employees To Work From Home ?

On December 31, Infosys Mysuru implemented a work-from-home policy after a leopard was spotted roaming the campus. The company acted swiftly to ensure the safety of its employees, with security measures in place and efforts underway to address the presence of the wild animal.

Leopard Sighting Forces Work-from-Home Policy

In an internal communication to employees, Infosys informed its staff that a wild leopard had been sighted on the Mysuru Development Centre (DC) campus. “Dear Infoscion, a wild animal has been spotted on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are underway to ensure campus safety in collaboration with the task force,” the message stated.

The company further advised its employees to work from home for the day: “You are requested to work from home today (December 31). The security team has been instructed not to permit anyone inside the campus,” the internal communication added.

Ensuring Employee Safety Amid Wildlife Threat

This move underscores Infosys’ commitment to the well-being of its employees. The company has engaged with local wildlife task forces to handle the situation, ensuring that the animal is safely removed from the premises. While rare, wildlife sightings in urban areas are becoming more common, especially near forested regions like Mysuru.

What Happened at Infosys Mysuru Campus?

The sighting of the leopard prompted immediate action from the security team, who were instructed to restrict access to the campus. Employees were informed of the situation and encouraged to remain at home while the authorities worked to resolve the situation.

Filed under

Infosys work from home

