Why You Might Not Need The iPhone 16 Pro’s ‘Pro’ Features

The stage is all set for the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, which will be unveiled next month in September, and people can’t wait to see what the new era of flagship series has to offer for enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike.

However as good as the non-pro version will be, many are naturally expected to gravitate towards the iPhone 16 Pro version because of the array of new features it will offer over the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. As a result, buyers might end up spending more than necessary, either because they don’t realize they don’t need the ‘Pro’ features or because they aren’t fully aware of the features offered by the standard models. Here are five factors to consider before choosing the pricier models.

Telephoto Lens and ProRes LOG Video May Be Unnecessary

The primary distinction between Pro and non-Pro models is often the telephoto lens and advanced video features. For the iPhone 16 series, the Pro models are expected to come with a 5x telephoto lens, while the standard models will only feature wide and ultra-wide lenses. If you rarely use the telephoto lens or have no plans to shoot ProRes LOG video, the vanilla iPhone 16 models with their existing lenses should meet your needs. Additionally, iPhones now offer lossless digital zoom of up to 2x, which can be sufficient for most users.

READ MORE: Exploring Space Mission Risks: Key Insights From Sunita Williams And Kalpana Chawla’s Experiences

ProMotion 120Hz Display Might Not Matter to You

Apple has maintained 60Hz displays for the standard iPhones for the past few years. If you don’t mind the absence of ProMotion’s 120Hz refresh rate found in Pro models since the iPhone 13 Pro, the difference may not be significant. Many users cannot discern between 60Hz and 120Hz, especially with iOS’s smooth animations. If you’re among those who don’t notice the difference, opting for the 60Hz vanilla iPhone 16 can save you money.

All Models Expected to Feature a New Capture Button

Apple is rumored to introduce a new Capture Button for all iPhone 16 models. This addition will allow you to enjoy features such as a half-press to focus and haptic feedback when clicking, even if you choose the more affordable standard models. So, opting for the less expensive variant won’t mean missing out on this innovative feature.

A18 Chipset and Apple Intelligence Across the Lineup

The iPhone 16 series is likely to use A18 chipsets in both standard and Pro models, with the Pro models possibly getting the A18 Pro. Despite this, the standard A18 will still offer impressive performance similar to last year’s A17 Pro. The performance boost might not be noticeable for most users, and both models are expected to benefit from Apple Intelligence features, ensuring that the standard iPhone 16 will have the latest generative AI capabilities.

iPhone 16 Pro Prices Might Be Higher Than Expected

Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro could cost more than the iPhone 15 Pro, which starts at $999. The potential increase in price could be due to Apple only offering the 256GB variant as the base model, eliminating the 128GB option. If you’re looking to avoid spending around the rumored $1,100, the standard iPhone 16 model could be a more budget-friendly choice. However, these reports are speculative and should be considered with caution.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature: Username And PIN For Enhanced Security