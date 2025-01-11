Zuckerberg Takes A Dig At Apple: ‘It’s Been A While Since They Created Anything Great’

In a candid conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Apple. He accused the tech giant of lacking innovation in the past two decades, pointing out that while Steve Jobs revolutionized the industry with the iPhone, Apple seems to be coasting on that legacy.

“They haven’t really invented anything great in a while. Steve Jobs invented the iPhone, and now, 20 years later, they’re just sitting on it,” Zuckerberg remarked. He also questioned the incremental improvements in newer iPhone models, suggesting that this has contributed to longer upgrade cycles and flat or declining sales.

Zuckerberg’s critique didn’t stop at innovation. He took aim at Apple’s App Store policies, particularly the 30% fee it charges developers. “They’re squeezing people with this 30% tax on developers to subsidize their declining sales,” he stated, implying that the company’s profitability is increasingly reliant on such fees rather than groundbreaking products.

The Meta CEO also weighed in on Apple’s foray into augmented reality with the Vision Pro, which has drawn comparisons to Meta’s Quest VR lineup. While acknowledging Apple as a “good technology company,” he called the Vision Pro overpriced at $3,500 and inferior to Meta’s more affordable options. However, Zuckerberg expressed optimism about Apple’s future iterations, suggesting their second or third version could improve significantly.

This rivalry between Meta and Apple reflects a broader battle for dominance in tech innovation and virtual reality markets. Zuckerberg’s comments underline his belief that affordability and accessibility will ultimately drive success.

As the competition heats up, all eyes are on Apple’s next move—will they reclaim their innovation crown or continue to rely on past triumphs?

