Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
5000 Folk And Tribal Artists, 45 Dance Forms Showcased On Kartavya Path, Watch The Beauty Of Unity And Diversity

The 76th Republic Day celebrations witnessed an awe-inspiring performance by over 5,000 folk and tribal artists, who brought India’s diverse cultural heritage to life with 45 traditional dance forms from across the country.

5000 Folk And Tribal Artists, 45 Dance Forms Showcased On Kartavya Path, Watch The Beauty Of Unity And Diversity


The 76th Republic Day celebrations witnessed an awe-inspiring performance by over 5,000 folk and tribal artists, who brought India’s diverse cultural heritage to life with 45 traditional dance forms from across the country. For the first time, the performers covered the entire stretch of Kartavya Path, from Vijay Chowk to the C-Hexagon, ensuring an immersive and equal viewing experience for all attendees.

Titled “Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam”, the 11-minute performance was organized by the Sangeet Natak Akademi and paid homage to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event beautifully encapsulated themes like ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, and ‘Unity in Diversity’, highlighting the nation’s artistic and cultural richness.

The performance was meticulously choreographed, blending traditional and modern elements. The lyrics, penned by Subhash Sehgal, and the music, composed by Shankar Mahadevan, fused classical rhythms with contemporary undertones. Artists adorned authentic costumes, headgear, and jewelry while using traditional props like swords, spears, and drums to bring their dances to life.

Adding to the visual spectacle, experts from the National School of Drama designed over 60 props, including intricate decorations for instruments and traditional items like Poo Kavadi and Ambala Kavadi, alongside puppets and floral elements.

The dance troupe symbolized India’s youth, women’s empowerment, and artistic legacy. Representing various regions of the country, the performers presented a breathtaking celebration of India’s unity in diversity. This grand display of cultural pride left an indelible mark on the Republic Day celebrations, showcasing India’s vibrant traditions and its enduring heritage.

Also Read: Tripura Tableau Depicts Worship Of 14 Deities On Kartavya Path, Watch

Filed under

45 Dance Forms 5000 Folk Dancers Dance On Kartavya Path

