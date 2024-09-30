Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Austria’s Election: Far-Right FPO Triumphs Amid Immigration Concerns

Immigration and integration are at the forefront of political discourse in Europe, with Austria facing significant scrutiny. Many Austrians express anxiety regarding the country's ability to assimilate migrants, particularly Muslims.

Immigration and integration are at the forefront of political discourse in Europe, with Austria facing significant scrutiny. Many Austrians express anxiety regarding the country’s ability to assimilate migrants, particularly Muslims. This sentiment fueled the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) to victory in recent elections, marking a significant shift in Austria’s political landscape.

The Election Landscape

Both the FPO and the ruling conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP) campaigned on pledges to strengthen asylum laws and tackle illegal immigration. This focus resonated with voters, as reflected in their combined total of over 55% of the electoral vote. Professor Walter Obwexer, a migration law adviser, noted, “Whatever the government looks like after the election, I’m certain it’ll work towards toughening up asylum and immigration law.”

Far-Right Gains and Regional Implications

The FPO’s victory raises alarms about the rise of far-right sentiment across Europe, joining the ranks of parties like Germany’s Alternative for Germany and France’s National Rally. Concerns grow as Austria, a nation of roughly 9 million, sees an increasing population of foreign-born residents—now about 27%—compared to previous years.

Public Sentiment and Economic Pressures

Opinion polls reveal that immigration and inflation dominate voter worries. Even some Austrians of Muslim heritage, like Mehmet Ozay, a Turkish-born FPO supporter, voice concerns about the country’s capacity to absorb new arrivals. “I wonder if the system is close to collapse,” he stated, emphasizing the need for migrants to contribute economically.

Islam and Immigration in FPO Rhetoric

The FPO has intertwined its immigration policies with a critical stance on Islam. This became evident following the arrest of a teenager with North Macedonian roots for allegedly planning an attack inspired by the Islamic State at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Campaigning under the slogan “Fortress Austria,” the FPO promotes policies of “remigration,” advocating for the return of asylum seekers who fail to integrate.

Accusations of Demonization

Despite the FPO’s claims to focus on resource allocation, many perceive its rhetoric as hostile toward foreigners. “The FPO routinely talks about refugees and asylum seekers as rapists and thieves and drug dealers,” said Hedy, a social worker and former refugee from Afghanistan. He drew troubling parallels to the treatment of Jews in pre-World War II Vienna, suggesting that current attitudes towards Muslims reflect a dangerous trend.

Historical Context and Current Concerns

Although the FPO has made efforts to distance itself from its historical ties, such as passing laws to facilitate citizenship for descendants of Austrian victims of National Socialism, skepticism remains. Alon Ishay, head of the Austrian Association of Jewish Students, observed, “There are rhetorical similarities when you talk about deportation, when you talk about taking people’s citizenship away.”

Diverse Perspectives Among Supporters

FPO supporter Ozay contested these fears, asserting that Muslims in Austria enjoy freedoms. “If there were daily attacks by FPO voters I would understand the fear that things would get even more extreme if Kickl came to power,” he said. “But that’s not how it is. It’s just fear stirred up by the other parties.”

As Austria grapples with these complex issues, the future of its immigration policy and social cohesion remains uncertain.

ALSO READ: Hezbollah's Deputy Chief: New Leader To Be Chosen Soon

 

 

