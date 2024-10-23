Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canada Cuts Immigration Target by 21% After Record Growth

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration is implementing a reduction in the number of newcomers to Canada for the first time in over ten years, marking a significant shift for a nation that has historically welcomed high immigration levels.

Canada Cuts Immigration Target by 21% After Record Growth

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration is implementing a reduction in the number of newcomers to Canada for the first time in over ten years, marking a significant shift for a nation that has historically welcomed high immigration levels.

The Canadian government has lowered its annual target for permanent residents to 395,000 for the upcoming year, a decrease of 21% from the previous goal of 500,000 established last year, as disclosed by an anonymous government official.

Canada to announce the plan

This plan is set to be officially announced on Thursday. Furthermore, the annual target will decline to 380,000 in 2026 and to 365,000 in 2027. This information was initially reported by the National Post.

Permanent residents play a crucial role in Canada’s immigration framework, which aims to attract young, highly educated workers to address the challenges posed by a rapidly aging workforce. The significant reduction in immigration targets signals the government’s intention to scale back its immigration aspirations to levels seen prior to the pandemic.

Increase in immigration

Following the easing of travel restrictions in 2022, a substantial influx of immigrants led to unprecedented population growth. This surge was akin to adding the entire population of San Diego to a country that is only slightly more populous than California within a single year. However, this increase exacerbated housing shortages, drove up rental prices, strained public services, and raised the unemployment rate.

These challenges have put at risk a long-standing belief that a high number of immigrants is beneficial for Canada in the global competition to attract young workers and avoid economic decline.

Immigration survey

Recently, the country’s most extensive survey on immigration revealed that Canadians have not expressed such strong opposition to immigration levels in the past 25 years.

In response to mounting criticism regarding immigration control, Trudeau’s government has also set out to significantly reduce the temporary resident population by imposing limits on the intake of international students and tightening regulations on the employment of foreign labor.

Read More: Ukraine To Receive $50 Billion Loan From G7 Backed By Frozen Russian Assets

Filed under

Canada Immigration Immigration Justin Trudeau
Advertisement

Also Read

What Helped Tesla Shares Jump In Third Quarter Earnings?

What Helped Tesla Shares Jump In Third Quarter Earnings?

What Is 538’s 2024 Poll And How It Works?

What Is 538’s 2024 Poll And How It Works?

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

ZIM vs GAM: Zimbabwe’s 344/4 Breaks The Record For Highest T20 Total In World Cup Qualifier

ZIM vs GAM: Zimbabwe’s 344/4 Breaks The Record For Highest T20 Total In World Cup...

Kamala Harris Labels Trump a ‘Fascist’ Seeking ‘Unchecked Power’

Kamala Harris Labels Trump a ‘Fascist’ Seeking ‘Unchecked Power’

Entertainment

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox