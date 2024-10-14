Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
we-woman

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

On Monday morning, car owners were seen quickly moving their vehicles—from Nanos to luxury BMWs and Audis—to safer locations, including the busy Pallikaranai flyover, to protect them from potential flooding. (Read more below)

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

As Chennai braces for heavy rainfall predicted by the Meteorological Department, residents in and around Velachery are taking no chances. On Monday morning, car owners were seen quickly moving their vehicles—from Nanos to luxury BMWs and Audis—to safer locations, including the busy Pallikaranai flyover, to protect them from potential flooding.

With the memory of past deluges still fresh, many in the suburbs are stocking up on essential supplies, anticipating disruptions similar to those experienced during previous heavy rain events in 2015, 2021, and 2023. These storms left numerous vehicles submerged and residents unable to access necessities, particularly in low-lying areas like Velachery, Sholinganallur, and Perungudi.

Despite facing fines from Chennai police for parking on the flyover, many car owners deemed the cost worthwhile to safeguard their valuable vehicles. The urgency reflects a growing awareness of the city’s vulnerability to flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that a low-pressure area is forming over the central Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify and move toward northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next 48 hours. The IMD has warned that areas including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry could face heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 15 and 16.

In response to these forecasts, Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the state’s monsoon preparedness and advised IT companies in Chennai and surrounding districts to allow employees to work from home from October 15 to 18, ensuring their safety during the expected downpour.

To mitigate potential flooding, the Chennai Metropolitan Corporation has mobilized resources, including 990 pumps and 57 tractors equipped with pump sets to remove accumulated rainwater. Additionally, 36 motorized boats are on standby in vulnerable areas, while relief efforts are bolstered by stockpiles of bleaching powder, lime powder, and phenyl. A network of 169 relief centers, complete with kitchens, has been established, along with the necessary machinery for rescue operations, including JCBs, water pumps, and generators.

With these preparations in place, authorities and residents alike are hopeful that the city can navigate the impending rains with minimal disruption.

ALSO READ: Thieves With A Conscience? Handwritten Notes Lead Police To Stolen Scorpio In Bikaner

