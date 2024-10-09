Congress Meets Election Commission Over Alleged ‘Irregularities’ in Haryana Election Results

In an official letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Election Commission acknowledged the party’s concerns, setting the stage for today's meeting.

A 12-member Congress delegation is in a meeting with Election Commission officials on Wednesday that commenced at 6 pm, a day after the Congress strongly objected to its loss in the October 5 Haryana assembly elections. Congress, at their shocking loss, has cited “irregularities” in the vote-counting procedure. In the midst of increased tensions and close scrutiny over the election results, the party formally requested the meeting, and it began.

Congress’ kharge Wrote a Letter

In an official letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Election Commission acknowledged the party’s concerns, setting the stage for today’s meeting. The delegation includes prominent Congress leaders who have publicly criticized the election results, including MPs Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera. On October 8, both leaders made statements asserting the results were “unacceptable” due to alleged irregularities, sparking a sharp response from the Election Commission.

“I am directed to refer to the widely reported statement made by Shri Jairam Ramesh, MP, and Shri Pawan Khera on 8th October 2024, which seemingly made an assertion, in the context of the recently concluded General election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana, to the effect that ‘election results are unacceptable,’” read the letter issued by NT Bhutia, principal secretary of the Election Commission. The letter, reportedly, also criticized these remarks as “unprecedented” and an “undemocratic rejection of the people’s will.”

The Controversy regarding Haryana Elections

An unexpected election result is what is at the centre of the controversy. The ruling BJP won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, with the Congress trailing at 37, securing its third consecutive term despite ten years of anti-incumbency. The BJP came out on top, surprising and disappointing Congress leaders and supporters who had been expecting a Congress victory based on exit polls.

As Congress and the Election Commission’s meeting unfolds, all eyes remain on Nirvachan Sadan, where the Congress delegation aims to bring clarity to their allegations. The party’s appeal to the Commission underscores their call for transparency and a deeper probe into vote-counting procedures. The issue of alleged irregularities remains a point of contention, and today’s meeting could have significant implications for both parties involved.

The Election Commission has yet to comment on the ongoing meeting, but the outcome may well influence Congress’ next steps in challenging or accepting the final results of the Haryana elections.

(Inputs from Agency)

ALSO READ: Union Cabinet Greenlights 2,280 km Road Construction in Rajasthan and Punjab, NMHC in Gujarat