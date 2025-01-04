Delhi LG Approves Appointment of Waqf Board CEO Amid Criticism Over Delays

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the appointment of Azimul Haque as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board, subject to additional charges.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the appointment of Azimul Haque as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board, subject to additional charges. This decision follows sharp criticism from the LG regarding the AAP government’s delay in filling the crucial vacancy, which has remained unaddressed since November 28, 2024.

Delays Impact Board Operations

The prolonged delay in appointing a CEO led to the suspension of key functions of the Delhi Waqf Board, including the disbursement of salaries to imams and mutawallis—caretakers of waqf properties. LG Saxena accused the AAP government of showing a “callous and casual” approach and failing to comply with the Delhi Waqf Act, 1995, which governs such appointments.

Financial Hardship for Imams and Mutawallis

Highlighting the financial struggles faced by imams and mutawallis due to unpaid salaries, the LG stated, “Keeping in view the hardship faced by these individuals, I am approving the proposal. However, the appointment must be ratified by the Board before it takes effect.” The LG stressed the urgency of restoring normalcy in the Waqf Board’s operations while ensuring future appointments are made in accordance with statutory requirements.

Procedural Lapses and Legal Non-Compliance

The LG’s statement also pointed out procedural deficiencies in the proposal submitted by the AAP government. Under Section 23 of the Delhi Waqf Act, a two-member panel is required for such appointments. However, only a single name was forwarded for consideration. The LG remarked, “The proposal has been sent in a casual manner, without adhering to legal provisions. The NCCSA has failed to present the mandated panel of names recommended by the Board.”

Restoring Board Functionality

The appointment of Azimul Haque is expected to reinstate the normal functioning of the Waqf Board, enabling the release of pending salaries and resumption of administrative activities. The LG’s intervention highlights the importance of timely and compliant governance to ensure the effective operation of public bodies.

Continued Tensions Between LG and AAP Government

This development underscores the ongoing friction between the Lieutenant Governor’s office and the AAP-led Delhi government. The frequent disagreements over administrative processes and governance decisions reflect broader challenges in managing the city’s public institutions.

