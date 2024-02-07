Delhi man rapes and tortures woman for 7 Days; used to pour 'hot dal' on her

According to police on Tuesday, a friend of the woman from Darjeeling, West Bengal, allegedly sexually assaulted her in Delhi for a week while also beating and torturing her by “pouring hot dal” on her. The accused, Paras, 28, was charged with sodomy, rape, and causing hurt. They also said that on February 2, he was arrested. According to the police, the woman had been living with Paras in a rented home in Raju Park, in the Neb Sarai neighborhood of south Delhi, for about a month.

The incident, according to the police, was discovered on January 30 after a PCR call reporting that a woman was being beaten by her husband was received by the Neb Sarai police station. According to officials, a police team arrived quickly, freed the woman, and took her to AIIMS. When the woman was admitted to the hospital, her body had about twenty marks from injuries. They also said that she had just been released.

“When police enquired about the matter, the woman stated that she hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and came in contact with the accused over the phone,” a senior police officer said.

The officer stated that she made friends with Paras and kept in contact with him for the previous three to four months. According to the officer, the woman was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru during the first week of January after accepting a position as a housemaid.

She chose to pause her train journey through Delhi in order to meet Paras, who subsequently asked her to stay and even promised to assist her in finding employment. The officer further stated that she stayed with him in a rented house in Raju Park after receiving his assurance. But as the days went by, the accused allegedly began abusing her physically and even sexually, the officer claimed, citing the woman.

The officer further stated that at one point, Paras allegedly “poured hot dal (lentils) over her,” causing her to sustain burn injuries. In response to the woman’s complaint, the police filed a formal complaint on January 30 under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), and 377 (sodomy). The accused was then taken into custody on February 2, the police officer added. According to the police,

Paras, an Uttarakhand native, was employed as a cook at a restaurant in Delhi.

They said there is an ongoing investigation into the matter.