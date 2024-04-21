Gruesome Hubbali Murder | NewsX Exclusive

In a horrific incident that has shocked Hubballi, Karnataka, the daughter of a Congress councilor was stabbed to death on her college campus. The accused, who initially fled from the crime scene, has been apprehended by the police. The father of the victim has expressed that the motive for the murder was the victim’s rejection of advances from the accused. As of now, an FIR has been registered, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody. A police investigation into the matter is underway.

In the debate conducted exclusively by NewsX, we will delve deeper into this complex intersection and examine the intricacies of the matter. Joining this debate are, Brinda Adige Women’s Rights Activist, Sanjay Sahay Cyber Security Expert, Shekhar Vijayan Political Analyst, Shamshravish Rein Supreme Court Advocate and the host Megha Sharma Executive Editor.

Speaking about the focus of the story that a girl has been brutally murdered in her college campus and an urgent probe is necessary seeking stringent action, Brinda Adige Women’s Rights Activist, said, ” justice must prevail there is no other option, this is a case of gender based violence and the accused could not handle rejection from the girl”. She further elaborated that, ” it is the job of the police to carry out further investigation where all the culprits who abated directly or indirectly must be booked”.

Speaking further on the issue of investigation Sanjay Sahay Cyber Security Expert, said that,” This is a heinous crime and the quality of the investigation is something that is most important and will make a turn around.” He further added that, ” If we are able to smuggle in weapons inside an academic campus then it is certainly a matter of concern”.

Shamshravish Rein Supreme Court Advocate, also expressed herself and said, ” The investigating agencies would be seeing at all the cameras and since its on the news that the victim has been killed or stabbed 10 times and there is enough evidence to prove it, therefore the judgement must come out in the favor of the victims family”.