Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Has Salman Khan CANCELLED His Bigg Boss 18 Shoot After Killing Of Baba Siddique?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unexpectedly canceled his shoot for Bigg Boss 18 upon learning of Baba Siddique’s tragic passing. The actor, who was actively filming, hurried to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where Siddique was receiving treatment. Baba Siddique, a prominent leader of the NCP, was shot by unidentified assailants in Bandra East earlier today. Despite being swiftly transported to the hospital, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Two suspects held

The shooting took place near the office of Baba’s son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, an MLA from Bandra East. Police sources have confirmed the detention of two individuals for questioning regarding the incident, which reportedly occurred close to Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was shot in the chest, resulting in his fatal injuries.

In March of this year, Salman Khan was present at the extravagant Iftar party hosted by Baba and Zeeshan Siddique, where he wore a black and white checkered kurta paired with black pyjamas. He was accompanied by his Tiger 3 co-star Emraan Hashmi, who also donned a traditional outfit for the occasion. Salman’s father, Salim Khan, was also in attendance.

Baba Siddique role in reconciliation between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Baba Siddique was well-known for his political legacy and social impact, notably playing a significant role in resolving one of Bollywood’s most infamous feuds. In 2013, he facilitated the reconciliation between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a five-year estrangement stemming from an incident at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. His Iftar gathering that year became a memorable event for Bollywood fans, marking the momentous reunion of the two superstars.

Who was Baba Siddique?

Siddique was elected as an MLA for Bandra West in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and served as a minister of state for food, civil supplies, labor, and the FDA from 2004 to 2008.

In addition to his political career, Siddique is known for hosting grand social events. One notable event was an iftar party in 2013, where he helped reconcile a long-standing cold war between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Read More: Who Was Baba Siddique? Maharashtra Ex Minister Shot Dead In Mumbai

Filed under

Baba Siddique killing Baba Siddique Salman Khan Baba Siddique shot dead Bigg Boss 18 shooting Siddique dies
