Heavy Rain In Delhi Today

Heavy rain lashes parts of the National Capital this morning.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes parts of the National Capital this morning. (Visuals from Akshardham Flyover) pic.twitter.com/VGjE2TCNcq — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

Several areas in Delhi and Noida saw light rain early on Wednesday, July 24. RK Puram and nearby areas in south Delhi experienced rain, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a “yellow” alert for the city for the next two days.

Weather officials predict that parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Baghpat will likely receive moderate to heavy rain soon due to the monsoon trough bringing scattered thunderstorms.

On Monday, Delhi saw a sudden weather change with heavy rain, and the city reached a high of 36.2°C, which is 1.3°C above normal. The humidity at 5:30 pm was 68%.

For Wednesday, the forecast is for moderate rain with temperatures expected to be around 34°C during the day and 26°C at night.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was at a “satisfactory” level of 93 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.