Is Zirkzee Too Slow For Premier League?

Joshua Zirkzee has come under fire from former footballer Paolo Di Canio, who claimed that the young Dutch forward is "too slow for the Premier League." Di Canio's comments have ignited conversations regarding Zirkzee’s prospects at Manchester United.

Joshua Zirkzee has faced criticism from former footballer Paolo Di Canio, who stated that the young Dutch forward is “too slow for the Premier League.” Di Canio’s remarks have sparked discussions about Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United, suggesting that the club might consider loaning him out, particularly to Serie A giants Juventus.

 Loan Suggestion to Juventus

Zirkzee’s time at Manchester United has not lived up to expectations since his £36 million ($47 million) transfer from Bologna, where he had a standout season. Di Canio highlighted the Dutchman’s struggles in adapting to the faster-paced nature of the Premier League, indicating that his performance has been underwhelming since arriving at Old Trafford. The former Italian star criticized United’s transfer policies, implying that Zirkzee is just one example of the club’s poor decisions in recent years.

 The Bigger Picture

Having spent seven years in the English top-flight himself, playing for clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham, and Charlton Athletic, Di Canio understands the demands of the league. He pointed out that Zirkzee’s style of play may not fit well with the relentless tempo of the Premier League, where players are often pressured more intensively. Instead, Di Canio advocated for a move back to Italy, where Zirkzee previously shone during the 2023/24 campaign, helping Bologna secure a spot in the Champions League.

 Di Canio’s Remarks

In an interview with *Tuttosport*, Di Canio expressed his thoughts on Zirkzee’s situation: “I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United. They’ve been making crazy choices for several years, and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee, who’s a bit too slow for the Premier League. Perhaps he’ll prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but in England, they attack you straight away and whistle 30% fewer fouls.”

He elaborated, saying, “In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out. They already have [Rasmus] Hojlund, and then there’s Rashford, who can play as a striker. He’d be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic. Zirkzee isn’t a devastating scorer; he’s not someone who can score 25 goals, but he helps others play well.”

What Lies Ahead for Zirkzee?

As for what’s next, Zirkzee is expected to be back in action for Manchester United this Saturday, as Erik ten Hag’s side prepares to take on Brentford in a crucial Premier League matchup at Old Trafford. With the pressure mounting, it will be interesting to see if Zirkzee can demonstrate his potential and prove his critics wrong in the upcoming fixtures. The situation has brought significant attention, not just for Zirkzee’s performance, but also for Manchester United’s broader strategy and approach to player development.

