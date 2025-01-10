January 15 It Is! Joe Biden To Give His Farewell Speech

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a televised farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, just five days before Donald Trump assumes office once again, according to the White House.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a televised farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, just five days before Donald Trump assumes office once again, according to the White House.

“President Biden will deliver his Farewell Address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 15, at 8:00 p.m.,” the White House announced in a statement on Friday.

In his farewell address, President Biden is anticipated to reflect on over five decades of public service. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the president will discuss his vision for the nation’s future, its leadership role on the global stage, and the path forward amidst pressing international challenges.

Jean-Pierre mentioned earlier on Friday that Biden would highlight his “50-plus years as a public official.” She added, “He will share his perspective on the nation’s future, its progress as a global leader, and address key global issues, outlining his thoughts during the address.”

Also Read: It looks like we like each other…’: Donald Trump On His Interaction With Obama