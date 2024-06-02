Kajal Aggarwal Not Part of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' but There's a Surprise for Her Fans

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of ‘Indian 2’, one of the biggest films of his career. It has created a great deal of buzz among his fans as it marks his return as Senapathy, a character he played in 1996. During the film’s audio launch in Chennai on Saturday, June 1, director Shankar made a major revelation about its cast. He said that Kajal Aggarwal, who was believed to be the movie’s leading lady, will not appear in ‘Indian 2’.

Kajal Aggarwal Not Part of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’, says Shankar

The audio launch of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ was held in Chennai on Saturday, June 1, and it proved to be a star-studded affair. During the event, Shankar revealed that Kajal Aggarwal is not part of the second Indian film. He, however, assured fans that she would appear in the third installment. The ‘Sita’ actress thanked Shankar for the opportunity and called it the “biggest moment of my life”.

About Indian 2

‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who decides to eliminate corruption from society. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. ‘Indian 2’ features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first full-fledged release after Lokesh Kanagaraj’s actioner ‘Vikram’ (2022). The cast of ‘Indian 2’ includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh. The theme song, titled ‘Come Back Indian’, has already become popular among fans. The film will be followed by ‘Indian 3’. The franchise’s third part is expected to hit screens nearly six months after the second one. Shankar has already wrapped up the shoot of both films. The trailer of ‘Indian 3’ is likely to be attached to the second part. ‘Indian 2’ is set to open in theatres on July 12

Show Full Article