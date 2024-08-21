Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Receives Rape Threat For Showing Solidarity With The Victim

Former Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty said she has received rape threats online after supporting protesting doctors in Kolkata.

She shared screenshots on X, revealing several threatening comments she’s received recently. “And we are demanding justice for women, right? These are just a few examples where rape threats have become normalized by men who hide behind anonymity, claiming to support women. What kind of upbringing and education allows this?” Mimi Chakraborty posted on X, tagging Kolkata police’s cybercrime division.