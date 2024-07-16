Man Claims, Blinkit Threatened With Hindi Word 'Gaya': Netizens Slammed The Man For Being Vain

A man’s conversation with Blinkit customer care has gone viral, irritating social media users. He contacted the company with a question that some people labeled as “time-wasting,” causing online outrage. Many criticized his actions and responded with sarcastic comments. The incident has led to discussions about responsible customer behavior and the importance of using customer support wisely.

Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me “Gaya,” which means “wound” in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That’s how we need to deal! pic.twitter.com/yPtvFdfhIV — ಕಣಾದ (@Metikurke) July 15, 2024

He also shared a series of screenshots showing how he contacted customer care and threatened to file a police complaint.

In an update, the man claimed, “After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense. If more people complain, they will introduce Kannada as well.”