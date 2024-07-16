Man Claims, Blinkit Threatened With Hindi Word 'Gaya': Netizens Slammed The Man For Being Vain

Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me “Gaya,” which means “wound” in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That’s how we need to deal! pic.twitter.com/yPtvFdfhIV
“Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me ‘Gaya,’ which means ‘wound’ in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That’s how we need to deal!” the man wrote.
He also shared a series of screenshots showing how he contacted customer care and threatened to file a police complaint.
In an update, the man claimed, “After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense. If more people complain, they will introduce Kannada as well.”