MeToo Again, 17 Cases Filed Against Sexual Harassment

A total of 17 cases have been filed in relation to sexual harassment claims that have rocked the Malayalam film industry and led to the dissolution of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Numerous film stars and filmmakers may be questioned in connection with these allegations.

The latest complaint comes from actress Sonia Malhaar, who accuses an actor of molesting her on a film set in 2013. Malhaar has reported the incident to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the Kerala government to address the ‘#MeToo’ movement within the industry. She has requested that actor Jayasurya not be linked to her allegations.

Actress Minu Muneer, who previously accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of harassment, has reported receiving threatening messages after speaking out. She shared a screenshot of one such threat on social media. The SIT is expected to record her statement soon.

Responding to the allegations, the AMMA the leading decision-making body in the Malayalam film industry, has dissolved itself, with Mohanlal stepping down as president. This move follows the recent public release of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The 235-page report, which was redacted to protect the identities of witnesses and accused, highlights that the Malayalam film industry is dominated by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors. The Justice Hema Committee, formed by the state government in 2017, submitted its findings in 2019, but the report was only recently made public due to legal delays.

