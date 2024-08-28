Wednesday, August 28, 2024

#MeToo Again, 17 Cases Filed Against Sexual Harassment

A total of 17 cases have been filed in relation to sexual harassment claims that have rocked the Malayalam film industry and led to the dissolution of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

#MeToo Again, 17 Cases Filed Against Sexual Harassment

A total of 17 cases have been filed in relation to sexual harassment claims that have rocked the Malayalam film industry and led to the dissolution of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Numerous film stars and filmmakers may be questioned in connection with these allegations.

The latest complaint comes from actress Sonia Malhaar, who accuses an actor of molesting her on a film set in 2013. Malhaar has reported the incident to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the Kerala government to address the ‘#MeToo’ movement within the industry. She has requested that actor Jayasurya not be linked to her allegations.

Actress Minu Muneer, who previously accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of harassment, has reported receiving threatening messages after speaking out. She shared a screenshot of one such threat on social media. The SIT is expected to record her statement soon.

Responding to the allegations, the AMMA the leading decision-making body in the Malayalam film industry, has dissolved itself, with Mohanlal stepping down as president. This move follows the recent public release of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The 235-page report, which was redacted to protect the identities of witnesses and accused, highlights that the Malayalam film industry is dominated by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors. The Justice Hema Committee, formed by the state government in 2017, submitted its findings in 2019, but the report was only recently made public due to legal delays.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap’s Cult Film, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date

Tags:

#MeToo 17 Cases Filed Against Sexual Harassment AMMA Malyalam Industry
addBlock

Recent Post

Snow Vanishes From Uttarakhand’s Om Parvat For The First Time

Snow Vanishes From Uttarakhand’s Om Parvat For The First Time

Do Dimple Makers Really Work? Influencers Turn to Fake Dimples for a Perfect Smile

Do Dimple Makers Really Work? Influencers Turn to Fake Dimples for a Perfect Smile

Chris Pine To Headline Italian Drama ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’

Chris Pine To Headline Italian Drama ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’

Where Is Barron Trump? No Sight of Him or His Security at Recent Orientation Programs

Where Is Barron Trump? No Sight of Him or His Security at Recent Orientation Programs

Arlington National Cemetery Incident: Official Version Of What Happened During Trump’s Visit

Arlington National Cemetery Incident: Official Version Of What Happened During Trump’s Visit

30,113 Bangladeshis Deported Since 1985 Accord, Assam Government Informs Assembly

30,113 Bangladeshis Deported Since 1985 Accord, Assam Government Informs Assembly

Melania Trump’s Memoir Cover Draws Criticism For Design Resemblance To Chanel Book

Melania Trump’s Memoir Cover Draws Criticism For Design Resemblance To Chanel Book

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox