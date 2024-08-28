Anurag Kashyap’s Cult Film, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date

One of the heroic modern classic films - Gangs of Wasseypur is all set to re-release in August 30, 2024. This move was announced by Director Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday.

The 2012 film “Gangs of Wasseypur,” directed by Anurag Kashyap, featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, alongside emerging talents Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Upon its release, “Gangs of Wasseypur” garnered critical acclaim and was both a commercial success and a standout in Indian cinema.

Kashyap recently announced on his official Instagram that the film will return to theaters. “In three days, the Gang will be back… GOW back in cinemas (sic),” he posted.

The film will be available for theatrical viewing from August 30 to September 5, as noted in a poster shared by Kashyap. Tickets can be purchased from the Miraj Cinemas official website.

Set in Wasseypur, near Dhanbad in Jharkhand, the film explores the coal mafia’s influence over three generations of a family involved in crime, extortion, and murder.

Co-written by Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri, the first part of “Gangs of Wasseypur” premiered on June 22, 2012, followed by the second part on August 8, 2012. The film’s soundtrack was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and Piyush Mishra, with lyrics by Mishra and Varun Grover.

Varun Grover took to X to repost the announcement, noting, “GOW-2 didn’t get a proper run in theaters the first time (just 5 days), as it was overshadowed by the release of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ next Wednesday. Hopefully, people will catch it on the big screen this time.” The second installment, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was pulled from theaters quickly due to the release of Kabir Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger,” featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which significantly impacted box office dynamics.

“Gangs of Wasseypur” was notably screened in its entirety at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, marking a rare achievement for a Hindi-language film and receiving significant acclaim at international film festivals.

