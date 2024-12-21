Mumbai Boat Crash: 7-Year-Old Zohan Pathan’s Body Found, Death Toll Rises To 15

A seven-year-old boy, Zohan Pathan, was found dead after a ferry collision off Mumbai's coast on December 18, bringing the death toll to 15. An overloaded ferry collided with an Indian Navy boat during engine trials. The Navy has launched an investigation into the incident.

A seven-year-old boy, Zohan Pathan, who had been missing since the tragic ferry crash off the Mumbai coast on December 18, was found dead on Saturday. Zohan, whose mother also perished in the accident, was a resident of Goa. His body was recovered after days of search efforts, bringing the total number of victims to 15.

This devastating incident occurred when a speeding Indian Navy boat, which was undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry, ‘Neel Kamal.’ The ferry, en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island—a popular tourist destination known for its ancient caves—was carrying more than 100 passengers at the time of the collision.

The accident led to significant loss of life. As per reports, there were 113 people aboard the two vessels involved in the incident. Of those, 15 have been confirmed dead, including Zohan and his mother. The remaining 98, including two injured passengers, were rescued by Indian Navy and Coast Guard boats. The Navy had launched an extensive search and rescue (SAR) operation, deploying a helicopter and additional boats to locate the missing passengers.

On Thursday, the body of a 43-year-old man was also recovered, further contributing to the death toll. The Indian Navy has initiated a probe into the incident to understand the exact causes and the tragic consequences.

An official statement revealed that the ferry had been overloaded, with 84 passengers and six crew members, despite being permitted to carry only 84 passengers. This violation of safety regulations may have contributed to the severity of the incident.

This incident marks one of the deadliest accidents to have occurred in the city’s harbour area in recent years. Authorities are investigating the mishap further, and efforts continue to provide closure for the families affected by this tragedy.

