Munna Bhaiya Is Back!

Munna Bhaiya is set to return in a bonus episode of Mirzapur, as confirmed by Prime Video with a new promo.

If you thought that Mirzapur was done and dusted with “Munna Bhaiya,” aka Divyendu Sharma, then hold your breath, because the Prime Video web series has confirmed the star’s comeback today.

Munna Bhaiya will be making a return with a bonus episode, set to be released on August 30.

The makers confirmed the news on Thursday by sharing a promo video on Instagram. The caption read, “Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai.”

In the clip, Divyendu Sharma can be heard saying, “Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohut miss kiye humko. Season 3 mein kuch cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you, Munna Tripathi ke suajanya se. Kyuki hum karte pehle hain, sochte baad mein hain.” [There has been havoc ever since I left. It seems my loyal fans really missed me. There were certain things you all missed out on in Season 3. I’ve brought them back just for you, courtesy of Munna Tripathi. Because I always act first and think later.]