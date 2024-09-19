Addressing the rally, he said that Congress plans to bring back the Manifesto of PDP (Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti) and NC (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his J&K rally, amid the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a public rally in Katra, PM Narendra Modi says, “We will not let Pakistan’s agenda be imposed in J&K. No power in the world can bring back Article 370 in J&K.”

— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress- Pakistan Link

He said, “Every vote given to Congress will implement the manifesto of PDP and NC. They want to bring back Article 370. This means they want bloodshed in the valley again… Congress-NC alliance is being applauded in Pakistan. Pakistan is very happy with the Congress-NC manifesto and has openly extended its support. Pakistan’s Defence Minister has openly come out in support of the Congress-NC alliance. He says their agenda is the same as that of Pakistan… Congress and NC want to implement Pakistan’s agenda here in J&K…”

— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

Vote Bank Jibe

PM Narendra Modi says, “They do not see anything except their vote bank that is why they only deepened the divide between Jammu and Kashmir over the years. They have always discriminated against Jammu… We have brought Jammu to the mainstream…”

He added saying that Congress is allegedly compromising faith and culture for the sake of gaining votes. He said that a Congress heir had made remarks abroad, stating that their “devi-devta” are not gods, which they considered an insult to their beliefs. He added, saying that Congress should face consequences for such statements, suggesting that these comments were not mere mistakes but part of a deliberate conspiracy.

