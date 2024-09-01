Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4: Preethi Pal Makes History in Sprint

Preethi Pal Makes History: Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the Women’s 200m T35 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, marking her second bronze of the Games with a time of 30.01 seconds. She continues to make history as the first Indian sprinter to win a Paralympic medal and now holds two medals.

Badminton Update:

and are guaranteed at least silver medals after advancing to the finals in the Men’s SL3 and SL4 categories, respectively. Sukant Kadam will compete for bronze after losing his semi-final match to Suhas.

Athletics:

is assured of a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 final with a jump of 2.04m. Roderick Townsend of the USA is likely to win gold, aiming for a world record. The High Jump final is underway, and Nishad is leading with a 2.04m mark.

Badminton:

Nithya Sre Sivan will play for bronze after losing in straight games to China’s Shuanbao Lin in the Women’s Singles SH6 semi-final.

Archery:

finished 4th in the Men’s Individual Compound Open event after losing the bronze medal match to China’s He Zihao by a single point (146-147). Earlier, Rakesh Kumar had a tight battle in the quarterfinals and advanced to the semi-finals after a shoot-off victory.

Highlights from the Day:

and are also in action with matches scheduled in their respective categories. Bhavinaben Hasmukhbahi Patel advanced to the women’s singles WSF quarterfinals with a solid win over Mexico’s Martha Verdin.

Upcoming Matches:

vs Daisuke Fujihara (Men’s Singles SL3 Semi-final) Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam (Men’s Singles SL4 Semi-final)

vs (Women’s Singles SH6 Semi-final) Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadas (Women’s Singles SU5 Semi-final)

Archery Action:

Rakesh Kumar will be competing in the Men’s Compound Open pre-quarterfinals against Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Paris 2024 Paralympics as athletes continue to showcase their remarkable skills and achievements.