Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4: Preethi Pal Makes History in Sprint

Preethi Pal Makes History: Preethi Pal clinched a bronze medal in the Women’s 200m T35 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, marking her second bronze of the Games with a time of 30.01 seconds. She continues to make history as the first Indian sprinter to win a Paralympic medal and now holds two medals.
Badminton Update:
- Nitesh Kumar and Suhas Yathiraj are guaranteed at least silver medals after advancing to the finals in the Men’s SL3 and SL4 categories, respectively.
- Sukant Kadam will compete for bronze after losing his semi-final match to Suhas.
Athletics:
- Nishad Kumar is assured of a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 final with a jump of 2.04m. Roderick Townsend of the USA is likely to win gold, aiming for a world record.
- The High Jump final is underway, and Nishad is leading with a 2.04m mark.
Badminton:
- Nithya Sre Sivan will play for bronze after losing in straight games to China’s Shuanbao Lin in the Women’s Singles SH6 semi-final.
Archery:
- Rakesh Kumar finished 4th in the Men’s Individual Compound Open event after losing the bronze medal match to China’s He Zihao by a single point (146-147).
- Earlier, Rakesh Kumar had a tight battle in the quarterfinals and advanced to the semi-finals after a shoot-off victory.
Highlights from the Day:
- Nithya Sre Sivan and Thulasimathi Murugesan are also in action with matches scheduled in their respective categories.
- Bhavinaben Hasmukhbahi Patel advanced to the women’s singles WSF quarterfinals with a solid win over Mexico’s Martha Verdin.
Upcoming Matches:
- Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (Men’s Singles SL3 Semi-final)
- Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam (Men’s Singles SL4 Semi-final)
- Nithya Sre Sivan vs Lin Shuangbao (Women’s Singles SH6 Semi-final)
- Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadas (Women’s Singles SU5 Semi-final)
Archery Action:
- Rakesh Kumar will be competing in the Men’s Compound Open pre-quarterfinals against Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang.
Stay tuned for more updates on the Paris 2024 Paralympics as athletes continue to showcase their remarkable skills and achievements.
