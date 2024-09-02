Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Shuttler Nitesh Kumar Wins Gold In Men’s Singles SL3 Para-badminton

India’s Kumar Nitesh achieved a remarkable milestone by winning his first gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. In a thrilling men’s singles SL3 badminton final on Monday, Nitesh outplayed Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell with a score of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21. The match, which lasted an intense hour and 20 minutes, showcased Nitesh’s exceptional defensive skills and precise shot selections.

Players in the SL3 class, like Nitesh, face more severe lower limb disabilities and compete on a half-width court. Nitesh’s victory not only earned him a prestigious gold medal but also ensured that India retained the SL3 gold, following Pramod Bhagat’s triumph three years ago at the Tokyo Paralympics, where para badminton made its debut.

From Bedridden Teen to Paralympic Champion

Nitesh Kumar’s journey to the top is nothing short of inspiring. At the age of 15, his life changed dramatically after a train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009 led to the loss of his leg. Confined to a bed and grappling with despair, Nitesh initially turned away from sports and focused on his studies. However, badminton re-entered his life during his time at IIT-Mandi, becoming a vital source of strength and hope.

Nitesh Kumar wins Gold Medal, 2nd for 🇮🇳 in Men’s Singles SL3 category. He defeats 2nd seeded 🇬🇧’s Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in a 3-set nail-biting thriller pic.twitter.com/2BPcaVryE9 — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) September 2, 2024

Nitesh’s badminton career began with a bronze medal at the 2016 Nationals in Faridabad. He continued to excel, winning silver in singles and bronze in doubles at the 2017 Bengaluru Nationals. His domestic success culminated with a gold medal at the 2020 Nationals, where he defeated Paralympic medalists Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar.

Nitesh’s dream of Paralympic success, inspired by Bhagat’s gold in Tokyo, has now come to fruition with his historic win in Paris.

