PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Wishes To Countrymen- Here’s What He Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the nation on Thursday. Sharing his wishes on X, he wrote, “Warm greetings to all on the occasion of Deepawali. May this sacred festival of lights bring health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone.”

In his message, PM Modi wished that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha’s blessings bring prosperity to all.

The Prime Minister also celebrated two new Guinness World Records set in Ayodhya on Diwali’s eve, marking the first festival of lights in the city following the inauguration of the Ram Temple earlier this year in January. Ayodhya shone brightly on Wednesday with two records: the most people performing aarti simultaneously (1,121) and the lighting of an impressive 2.5 million diyas. Images from the event spread widely online.

Reflecting on this historic Diwali, PM Modi noted, “This is the first Deepawali since the grand temple of Lord Ram has been inaugurated in Ayodhya. The magnificent sight of Shri Ram Lalla’s temple will touch every heart. After 500 years, this sacred moment has arrived thanks to the countless sacrifices and dedication of Ram devotees. It is our privilege to witness this monumental occasion.”

देशवासियों को दीपावली की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी के इस दिव्य उत्सव पर मैं हर किसी के स्वस्थ, सुखमय और सौभाग्यपूर्ण जीवन की कामना करता हूं। मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान श्री गणेश की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2024

PM Modi In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in National Unity Day celebrations on Thursday in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the annual observance includes ceremonies highlighting Patel’s role in promoting India’s unity and independence.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will commence his homage to Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia with a floral tribute, followed by an Indian Air Force flypast. He will lead the National Unity Day pledge and attend the Ekta Diwas Parade, which will showcase 16 contingents from nine states, as well as participants from the central armed police forces, the National Cadet Corps, and a marching band.

A key feature of the event will include performances and displays from various groups. Highlights include a Hell March by the National Security Guard (NSG), a martial arts demonstration by the Border Security Force (BSF), and a daring motorcycle display by BSF and CRPF members. Schoolchildren will join in with a piped band performance, and the Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ team will deliver an aerial show.