Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Wishes To Countrymen- Here’s What He Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the nation on Thursday. Sharing his wishes on X, he wrote, “Warm greetings to all on the occasion of Deepawali. May this sacred festival of lights bring health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone.” In his message, PM Modi wished that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha’s blessings […]

PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Wishes To Countrymen- Here’s What He Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the nation on Thursday. Sharing his wishes on X, he wrote, “Warm greetings to all on the occasion of Deepawali. May this sacred festival of lights bring health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone.”

In his message, PM Modi wished that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha’s blessings bring prosperity to all.

The Prime Minister also celebrated two new Guinness World Records set in Ayodhya on Diwali’s eve, marking the first festival of lights in the city following the inauguration of the Ram Temple earlier this year in January. Ayodhya shone brightly on Wednesday with two records: the most people performing aarti simultaneously (1,121) and the lighting of an impressive 2.5 million diyas. Images from the event spread widely online.

Reflecting on this historic Diwali, PM Modi noted, “This is the first Deepawali since the grand temple of Lord Ram has been inaugurated in Ayodhya. The magnificent sight of Shri Ram Lalla’s temple will touch every heart. After 500 years, this sacred moment has arrived thanks to the countless sacrifices and dedication of Ram devotees. It is our privilege to witness this monumental occasion.”

PM Modi In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in National Unity Day celebrations on Thursday in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the annual observance includes ceremonies highlighting Patel’s role in promoting India’s unity and independence.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will commence his homage to Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia with a floral tribute, followed by an Indian Air Force flypast. He will lead the National Unity Day pledge and attend the Ekta Diwas Parade, which will showcase 16 contingents from nine states, as well as participants from the central armed police forces, the National Cadet Corps, and a marching band.

A key feature of the event will include performances and displays from various groups. Highlights include a Hell March by the National Security Guard (NSG), a martial arts demonstration by the Border Security Force (BSF), and a daring motorcycle display by BSF and CRPF members. Schoolchildren will join in with a piped band performance, and the Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ team will deliver an aerial show.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination, Aiming For Victory In Mahim

Filed under

Diwali wishes Narendra Modi PM Modi PM Narendra Modi Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

How Was Indira Gandhi Killed? Recalling The Assassination Of India’s First Female Prime Minister

How Was Indira Gandhi Killed? Recalling The Assassination Of India’s First Female Prime Minister

Uddhav Thackeray’s Journey: From Heir to Influential Maharashtra Leader

Uddhav Thackeray’s Journey: From Heir to Influential Maharashtra Leader

Happy Diwali, But Delhi AQI Stands ‘Very Poor’, Check Here

Happy Diwali, But Delhi AQI Stands ‘Very Poor’, Check Here

US Polls 2024: ABC Leaves Internet Stunned After Accidentally Airing Kamala Harris Winning Swing State

US Polls 2024: ABC Leaves Internet Stunned After Accidentally Airing Kamala Harris Winning Swing State

Nainital District’s Comprehensive Safety Drive Aims to Protect Schoolgirls in Haldwani

Nainital District’s Comprehensive Safety Drive Aims to Protect Schoolgirls in Haldwani

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox