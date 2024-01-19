Ram Lalla Idol First Photo Inside Ram Temple Revealed

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje posted the first image of the idol this morning. It shows the god standing as a five-year-old child.

In anticipation of Monday’s “pran pratishtha,” or consecration ceremony, the new idol of Lord Ram was installed inside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya yesterday.

Arun Yogiraj, an artist from Mysuru, created the 51-inch black stone idol. While prayers were being chanted, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum.

On January 12, the ceremonies leading up to the temple’s consecration began. According to sources, PM Modi will conduct the “Pran Pratistha” puja on January 22. The primary Pran Prathistha rituals will be carried out by a group of priests under the direction of Lakshmikant Dixit. Before he attends the Ayodhya Ram Temple’s consecration event, the Prime Minister must scrupulously adhere to a set of regulations and traditions.