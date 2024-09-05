Rich Homie Quan: Atlanta Rapper Dies at 34

Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta rapper who rose to mainstream prominence with his trap singles "Type of Way" and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," has passed away at the age of 34.

Quan, whose birth name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at an Atlanta hospital. The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed his death to The Associated Press. Jimmy Sadler, a senior medical examiner investigator, stated that the medical examiner was notified of his death on Thursday. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed, though an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Rich Homie Quan: A major figure in hip-hop

In the mid-2010s, Quan was a major figure in hip-hop. He released numerous mixtapes before making a breakthrough in 2013 with the hit single “Type of Way.” The track was so successful that it led to remixes by several other rappers, including Jeezy and Meek Mill. He continued his success by appearing on a YG track with Jeezy and releasing “Lifestyle,” produced by London on da Track, through his Rich Gang collective, which featured Young Thug and Birdman.

Quan later released “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” produced by DJ Spinz and Nitti Beatz, which became his highest-charting solo single, reaching No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also appeared on Lil Dicky’s viral hit “$ave Dat Money.”

Rich Homie Quan: Debut and only studio album

In 2018, Quan released his debut and only studio album, “Rich as in Spirit,” which featured minimal collaborations, except for the single “Think About It,” which included Rick Ross.

In a 2022 interview with The Associated Press, Quan discussed his return to music following a sudden hiatus. He mentioned that he was dealing with litigation involving the independent label T.I.G. (Think It’s a Game Record) but was ready to make a comeback.

During this period, Quan was involved in a dispute with his former collaborator Young Thug, who, along with rapper Gunna, was among those indicted on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and accused of involvement in a criminal street gang.

Quan stated that there was no animosity between himself and Young Thug and expressed a willingness to discuss matters with him if given the chance. He also mentioned his disapproval of seeing Young Thug incarcerated and expressed concerns about law enforcement targeting rappers.

