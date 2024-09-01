Search For Missing Indian Woman In Malaysia Ends After Nine Days Due To Challenging Conditions

The search for Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, a 48-year-old Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole in Malaysia, was abruptly called off on Saturday after local authorities deemed the conditions too difficult for rescue operations.

The search for Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, a 48-year-old Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole in Malaysia, was abruptly called off on Saturday after local authorities deemed the conditions too difficult for rescue operations. Gali, from Andhra Pradesh, had been missing since she fell into the 26-foot-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur on August 23.

Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, a minister in Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), announced the decision to end the search operation after nine days. This decision was made following a comprehensive evaluation of the site and technical advice from experts, including police and geologists.

“After nine days of search and rescue (SAR) operations and considering input from the Cabinet, experts, and rescue teams, we have decided to halt the search efforts today,” Mustafa stated at the sinkhole’s location. She emphasized the extremely challenging conditions that made the search increasingly perilous.

🔴🔵🟡 SEARCH CONTINUES FOR 6TH DAY AFTER INDIAN WOMAN FALLS IN A SINKHOLE IN MALAYSIA An Indian woman was walking with her husband and children on a pavement in Kuala Lumpur when the ground suddenly opened, and a 26-foot-deep sinkhole swallowed her. The woman, Vijayalakshmi,… pic.twitter.com/ebo0mlqCwZ — SVS NEWS AGENCY (@svsnewsagency) August 30, 2024

During the search, an obstruction was detected but could not be positively identified. Additionally, the emergence of a second sinkhole in the area raised further safety concerns for the search personnel. “We must also consider the safety of the SAR personnel and the need to resume normal activities in the area,” Mustafa added.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will now take responsibility for utility mapping, land structure analysis, and coordinating with vendors to restore normalcy in the affected area. Despite the termination of active search efforts, different agencies will continue efforts to locate Gali.

Dr. Mustafa also mentioned that she had communicated with the Indian ambassador to Malaysia, who expressed appreciation for the search efforts and understood the reasons for discontinuing the operation. The ambassador has also informed that the victim’s family’s visas have been extended for another week to help them during this difficult time.

The sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur’s Dang Wangi area suddenly collapsed under Gali while she was walking, prompting the immediate initiation of rescue operations. Officials employed specialized techniques, including high-pressure water jets, remote cameras, and ground-penetrating radars, but unfortunately, these efforts have not yet yielded results.

