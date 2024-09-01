Severe Flooding In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: 9 Dead As Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Disruption

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday, marking the second consecutive day of severe weather. The relentless downpours have led to extensive water-logging, submerging houses, cars, and disrupting daily life across the regions. In Andhra Pradesh, the villages of Ambapuram, Nainavaram, Nunna, and Pathapadu in Vijayawada Rural Mandal have been inundated, […]

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday, marking the second consecutive day of severe weather. The relentless downpours have led to extensive water-logging, submerging houses, cars, and disrupting daily life across the regions.

In Andhra Pradesh, the villages of Ambapuram, Nainavaram, Nunna, and Pathapadu in Vijayawada Rural Mandal have been inundated, with floodwaters covering streets and homes. Rescue operations are underway, with police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams working to relocate affected residents to safer locations and rehabilitation centers.

#WATCH Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Due to heavy rains, the Budameru Vagu river is in spate, leading to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/PrICbcq9uX — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2024

The South Central Railway has been severely impacted by the floods, canceling over 20 trains and diverting more than 30 others across both states. The disruption in train services reflects the extent of the flooding and its impact on transportation.

In a recent visit to the flood-affected regions, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his concern for the victims, saying he had never seen such a disaster before. During his tour, he used a boat to inspect the severely flooded areas, including Singh Nagar, while personally overseeing the ongoing rescue operations.

#WATCH | Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visits the flood-affected areas pic.twitter.com/opQ9VqfmdK — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2024

The weather office has issued warnings about the ongoing cyclone “Asna,” which has intensified the rainfall across the region. The deep depression over the Arabian Sea is expected to move West-Northwest away from the Indian coast within the next 24 hours. This system has been causing heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression has already crossed the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh near Kalingapatnam and is anticipated to weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area as it continues to move northwestward.

The situation remains critical as the states grapple with the aftermath of the flooding. Efforts to manage the disaster and provide aid to those affected are ongoing, with authorities working to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy.

