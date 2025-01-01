Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
we-woman

Shocking Rape Incidents In Tamil Nadu: 40-Year-Old Woman And 13-Year-Old Girl Assaulted In Separate Attacks

Two rape cases in Tamil Nadu—one involving a 40-year-old woman in Ramanathapuram and another with a 13-year-old girl in Vellore—have drawn widespread outrage. Both incidents occurred while the victims were out in secluded areas to relieve themselves. Authorities have arrested the suspects in both cases, and investigations are ongoing.

Two harrowing incidents of sexual assault in Tamil Nadu have shaken the region in recent weeks, with a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl falling victim to heinous attacks. Both cases highlight the vulnerability of women and children, especially in rural areas, as they face sexual violence during what should be routine, everyday activities.

The first incident, reported from Ramanathapuram district, occurred on December 29 when a 40-year-old woman, a construction worker, was allegedly raped by four men. The victim had walked to a secluded, bushy area near Puthenthal to relieve herself while traveling to visit a relative.

According to her complaint filed at the Ramanathapuram All Women Police Station, the accused — identified as Bhuvanesh, Murugan, Selvakumar, and Kutti — were reportedly intoxicated when they overpowered and assaulted her.

Following the victim’s complaint, all four suspects were arrested by the police. A police official confirmed that immediate action had been taken, stating, “The victim approached us with the details, and we have taken immediate action.

Further investigation is underway.” Authorities continue their investigation as they work toward securing justice for the victim. In a similarly disturbing case reported in November, a 13-year-old girl from Vellore district was gang-raped by three men. The girl, a Class 9 student, had gone out of her house to relieve herself in the evening. When she did not return after a long while, her father grew concerned and went out looking for her.

Upon finding three men near the area, the father called out for his daughter, causing the men to flee. It was then that the father realized his daughter had been sexually assaulted. The police investigation revealed that the three men involved in the assault were related to the victim. The men, identified as Veerapa, Madhan, and Chinnarasu, were arrested after the father filed a formal complaint.

They were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both of these incidents underscore the pressing issue of sexual violence in Tamil Nadu, raising serious questions about public safety, especially for women and children. Local authorities are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding these assaults and ensure that justice is served for the victims.

