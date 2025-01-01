2024 Was India’s Warmest Year Since 1901, Global Temp Also Hit Record High

The rise in temperatures in India has had far-reaching consequences. Higher temperatures affect agriculture, water resources, and energy consumption, while also posing significant health risks to vulnerable populations. As India experiences more frequent and intense heatwaves, the need for robust climate action has never been more urgent.

India experienced its warmest year on record in 2024, with average temperatures rising significantly above the long-term norm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average minimum temperature for the year was 0.90°C higher than the long-period average, making it the hottest year since 1901.

2024 Surpasses 2016 as the Warmest Year in India

In a virtual press briefing, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, confirmed that the annual mean land surface air temperature in India for 2024 was 0.65°C above the long-term average (1991-2020). This marks a notable increase compared to 2016, which had recorded a mean temperature 0.54°C above normal.

Global Context: 2024 Becomes the Warmest Year on Record Worldwide

Globally, 2024 is also expected to be the warmest year on record, with the Copernicus Climate Change Service reporting that it could be the first year where the global average temperature is 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This milestone underscores the ongoing impact of climate change on global weather patterns.

Heatwaves and Extreme Weather Events in 2024

A report by World Weather Attribution and Climate Central highlighted a significant increase in extreme heat events worldwide. In 2024, the world experienced an average of 41 additional days of dangerous heat compared to historical averages. This increase in heatwaves and temperature extremes has been linked to rising global temperatures.

Implications of Rising Temperatures in India

The rise in temperatures in India has had far-reaching consequences. Higher temperatures affect agriculture, water resources, and energy consumption, while also posing significant health risks to vulnerable populations. As India experiences more frequent and intense heatwaves, the need for robust climate action has never been more urgent.

A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action

The record-breaking heat of 2024 serves as a stark reminder of the accelerating impact of climate change. As temperatures continue to rise, both India and the global community must prioritize sustainable practices, improved climate policies, and increased awareness to mitigate further environmental damage.