King Charles and Queen Camilla recently spent four private days at Bengaluru’s Soukya Health and Wellness Centre, following their visit to Samoa. The 30-acre wellness sanctuary, known for its holistic healing practices, provided a quiet retreat for the royals, who opted to avoid public appearances during their stay.

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently spent four private days at Bengaluru’s Soukya Health and Wellness Centre, following their visit to Samoa. The 30-acre wellness sanctuary, known for its holistic healing practices, provided a quiet retreat for the royals, who opted to avoid public appearances during their stay.

King Charles’s first international visit since his recent cancer diagnosis

This retreat marks King Charles’s first international visit since his recent cancer diagnosis. For over a decade, he has visited Soukya regularly, making this his eighth stay. Dr. Issac Mathai, founder of Soukya, has been Charles’s long-term holistic health advisor and was invited to attend the King’s coronation as a recognition of their longstanding relationship.

Established in 2011 by Dr. Mathai and his wife, Soukya offers a broad array of rejuvenation programs based on an integrative, patient-centred approach. The centre’s philosophy is grounded in holistic healing, addressing the whole person rather than isolated health issues. Core therapies include Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, and Yoga, with complementary treatments like Acupuncture, Reflexology, Acupressure, and various types of massage.

Soukya Health and Wellness Centre

The Soukya website outlines its diverse wellness services, which target stress management, detoxification, anti-ageing, and Panchakarma—a five-stage purification process aimed at balancing the body’s doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha).

Guests at Soukya start with an in-depth consultation lasting up to 90 minutes, during which an in-house doctor customises a health program tailored to each person’s specific needs. Unlike many luxury spas, the centre is renowned for its emphasis on therapeutic treatments over opulent amenities, according to *Travel + Leisure*. Some of the centre’s methods are unconventional, with detox treatments like enemas, induced vomiting, and leech therapy forming part of wellness regimens like Panchakarma, as reported by the *Financial Times*.

Soukya’s spacious grounds in Whitefield, Bengaluru, include 25 private rooms with individual gardens and offer a range of amenities such as a yoga hall, swimming pool, library, indoor games, and walking and cycling tracks.

Read More: King Charles III and Queen Camilla Are In Bengaluru For A ‘Quiet’ Visit, Here’s Why