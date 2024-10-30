Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

All About Luxury Wellness Resort In Bengaluru Visited By King Charles And Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently spent four private days at Bengaluru’s Soukya Health and Wellness Centre, following their visit to Samoa. The 30-acre wellness sanctuary, known for its holistic healing practices, provided a quiet retreat for the royals, who opted to avoid public appearances during their stay.

All About Luxury Wellness Resort In Bengaluru Visited By King Charles And Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently spent four private days at Bengaluru’s Soukya Health and Wellness Centre, following their visit to Samoa. The 30-acre wellness sanctuary, known for its holistic healing practices, provided a quiet retreat for the royals, who opted to avoid public appearances during their stay.

King Charles’s first international visit since his recent cancer diagnosis

This retreat marks King Charles’s first international visit since his recent cancer diagnosis. For over a decade, he has visited Soukya regularly, making this his eighth stay. Dr. Issac Mathai, founder of Soukya, has been Charles’s long-term holistic health advisor and was invited to attend the King’s coronation as a recognition of their longstanding relationship.

Established in 2011 by Dr. Mathai and his wife, Soukya offers a broad array of rejuvenation programs based on an integrative, patient-centred approach. The centre’s philosophy is grounded in holistic healing, addressing the whole person rather than isolated health issues. Core therapies include Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, and Yoga, with complementary treatments like Acupuncture, Reflexology, Acupressure, and various types of massage.

Soukya Health and Wellness Centre

The Soukya website outlines its diverse wellness services, which target stress management, detoxification, anti-ageing, and Panchakarma—a five-stage purification process aimed at balancing the body’s doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha).

Guests at Soukya start with an in-depth consultation lasting up to 90 minutes, during which an in-house doctor customises a health program tailored to each person’s specific needs. Unlike many luxury spas, the centre is renowned for its emphasis on therapeutic treatments over opulent amenities, according to *Travel + Leisure*. Some of the centre’s methods are unconventional, with detox treatments like enemas, induced vomiting, and leech therapy forming part of wellness regimens like Panchakarma, as reported by the *Financial Times*.

Soukya’s spacious grounds in Whitefield, Bengaluru, include 25 private rooms with individual gardens and offer a range of amenities such as a yoga hall, swimming pool, library, indoor games, and walking and cycling tracks.

Read More: King Charles III and Queen Camilla Are In Bengaluru For A ‘Quiet’ Visit, Here’s Why

Filed under

King Charles King Charles Bengaluru King Charles cancer Queen Camilla Soukya Health and Wellness Centre
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

Sunita Williams: NASA Astronaut Stuck In Space Thanks Biden And Harris For Celebrating Diwali | Watch Video

Sunita Williams: NASA Astronaut Stuck In Space Thanks Biden And Harris For Celebrating Diwali |...

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Kiranas Struggle To Keep Up With Quick Commerce

Kiranas Struggle To Keep Up With Quick Commerce

Entertainment

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Connection

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox