King Charles III and Queen Camilla Are In Bengaluru For A ‘Quiet’ Visit, Here’s Why

King Charles III, with his wife, Queen Camilla, was unannounced and without the fanfare typical of a royal arrival.

In a quiet and private visit, King Charles III, with his wife, Queen Camilla, has been in Bengaluru since October 27, undertaking a wellness-focused retreat at the Soukya International Holistic Health Centre (SIHHC) in Whitefield. Their visit was unannounced and without the fanfare typical of a royal arrival.

A Secret Stop in Bengaluru

The royal couple’s journey to Bengaluru came immediately after King Charles attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa between October 21 and 26. Upon concluding his first Oceania tour as monarch, King Charles and Queen Camilla flew directly from Samoa to Bengaluru, where their private jet landed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport. The state government of Karnataka chose not to formally welcome the royals or impose traffic restrictions, respecting the secrecy of their visit.

During their stay at SIHHC, sources reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla have enjoyed a range of rejuvenation treatments, beginning their days with early morning yoga sessions and wellness therapies. With a program designed to combine Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and other holistic practices, their time at Soukya has offered a sanctuary for the couple amidst their typically demanding schedule.

Why SIHHC?

Founded by Dr. Issac Mathai and Dr. Suja Issac, Soukya International Holistic Health Centre is a globally recognized facility specializing in a range of holistic health treatments, including Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Acupressure, Yoga, and Homeopathy. Located in Samethanahalli, Whitefield, Soukya has been a destination for King Charles on nine previous occasions. Known for its serene environment and highly customized treatment plans, the center has long held a special place in the heart of the British monarch. In fact, Charles even celebrated his 71st birthday at SIHHC, a testament to his attachment to the place and its practices.

Dr. Mathai, who is also the holistic health consultant for the British royal family, designed a unique program for the royal couple during their stay, integrating multiple traditional systems of medicine. A dedicated team, including a doctor attached to the royal family, accompanied Charles and Camilla to ensure their wellness needs were met.

Daily Life at Soukya

At Soukya, King Charles and Camilla followed a routine focused on wellness and rejuvenation. The couple participated in therapeutic yoga sessions, meditated, and enjoyed peaceful walks around the campus’s lush gardens. In between treatments, they dined on meals prepared with natural, organic ingredients grown on-site, fully immersing in the holistic experience the center provides.

These four days allowed them a rare respite, offering solitude and tranquility away from the media glare. Charles and Camilla have previously emphasized the importance of wellness and sustainability, aligning well with Soukya’s approach, which integrates traditional Indian healing practices with environmental consciousness.

King Charles’s Longstanding Bond with Bengaluru

This visit marks King Charles III’s first trip to Bengaluru as monarch, though he has previously visited the city multiple times as the Prince of Wales. Over the years, he has developed a unique connection to Bengaluru, earning an affection for the city known as India’s Garden City.

In addition to his personal bond with Soukya, Charles’s visits reflect his advocacy for traditional medicine and sustainability, values that align closely with the holistic practices offered at the wellness center. Through his involvement with Soukya, Charles has continued to explore and endorse alternative treatments, a passion he has carried with him into his reign.

As their stay draws to a close, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to depart Bengaluru early on October 30, leaving behind a deeper bond with Soukya and India’s holistic practices. Their unpublicized retreat has served as a unique moment of connection between the British monarchy and India, uniting them over shared ideals of wellness, sustainability, and holistic health.

