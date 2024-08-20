‘Trust Us, Resume Work..’: Supreme Court Urges Doctors To End Strike Amid National Protests

The Supreme Court made a heartfelt appeal today for doctors nationwide to end their strike and resume their duties. The request came in response to ongoing protests over the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, leading a three-judge bench, addressed the striking doctors, emphasizing the critical impact their absence has on patients in need of medical care. The court reassured the medical community that their safety and protection are top priorities and that the Supreme Court is actively addressing the situation.

“We earnestly appeal to all doctors to trust us,” Chief Justice Chandrachud stated. “We understand the gravity of the situation and the implications for healthcare across the country. That is why we are personally overseeing this matter rather than leaving it to the high court.”

The Supreme Court’s intervention comes in response to the tragic incident involving a postgraduate trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident has sparked widespread protests among doctors across India.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association welcomed the Supreme Court’s involvement, noting that it reflects the highest level of concern for the safety and well-being of medical professionals. The association urged doctors to return to their duties, highlighting that the strike impacts those who urgently need medical care.

“The court’s intervention is a significant step in addressing the concerns of the medical community,” the bench added. “We assure all doctors that their safety is being treated with the utmost seriousness by the Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court’s plea aims to balance the urgent need for medical services with addressing the serious issues raised by the Kolkata incident, ensuring that both patient care and doctor safety are prioritized.

