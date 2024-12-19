Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Ukraine Won’t Continue Russian Gas Transit, Zelenskiy Says

Ukraine will stop transiting Russian gas to Europe after the current contract expires at the end of this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during a European Union summit in Brussels.

In a major development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine will cease transiting Russian natural gas to Europe once the current contract expires at the end of this year. Speaking at a European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine will not extend the agreement.

Zelensky’s announcement signals a shift in Ukraine’s energy strategy amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The country has long been a key transit route for Russian gas to Europe, but the decision to end this transit comes as Ukraine continues to distance itself from Russia, particularly in the energy sector.

Europe’s Dependence on Russian Gas

As Europe looks to reduce its dependency on Russian energy, this move by Ukraine could further complicate the continent’s energy landscape. European nations will need to explore alternative sources of natural gas and energy supplies to replace the transit route through Ukraine.

Ukraine’s decision raises questions about the future of European energy security and its relations with Russia. The EU is likely to consider new strategies to secure its energy needs while navigating the ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

